Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara will race for Haas ​in the final two rounds of ​the Formula One season in ‌Qatar and ​Abu Dhabi in a move that effectively ends his Formula Two title hopes. The 21-year-old made his F1 debut at home ‌in Sao Paulo this month and remained in the seat for Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Camara leads Red Bull-backed Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov by seven points in the F2 standings and Ireland's ‌Alex Dunne by 18, but will not be able to defend that advantage in ‌the final two rounds of the support series at the Middle Eastern circuits. Brazil and Las Vegas did not feature F2 races and he cannot do both on the same weekend.

The Brazilian will start his first full ⁠F1 ​season with Haas next ⁠year but the opportunity to race for the US-owned team came early after they split with Esteban Ocon ⁠at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Toyota's world endurance champion Ryo Hirakawa replacing the French driver ​at that race. “We’re excited to be able to finish the season with Rafa ⁠driving and build on his first two race starts with the team in Brazil and America," Haas team boss ⁠Ayao ​Komatsu said in a statement on Sunday.

"I’m delighted that Rafa’s embraced every track session as a learning opportunity and embedded himself further within the team. We now get ⁠to finish the season together which is advantageous to us all ahead of a relatively ⁠short off-season and as ⁠our 2027 preparations get underway.” Camara finished 16th in Saturday's race after a collision with Cadillac's Sergio Perez, which brought the Mexican a ‌five-place grid ‌drop for Qatar.