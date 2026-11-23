Delta flights faced brief delays at Atlanta airport over automated system issue
Delta Air Lines experienced brief delays on flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest in the US.
Here are some details:
Delta Air Lines experienced brief delays on flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest in the US.
Here are some details:
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