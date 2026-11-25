Former Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Navdeep Singh Suri on Wednesday reflected on the tumultuous days following legendary actress Sridevi’s sudden demise in Dubai in February 2018, asserting there was "no evidence of foul play" while sharply criticising Indian television channels for fueling a sensationalist media frenzy that complicated official repatriation formalities. Serving as India's top diplomat in the UAE at the time, Suri was directly involved in coordinating between Dubai authorities and the Kapoor family to complete the legal procedures and bring her mortal remains back to Mumbai.

Recalling the moment news of the tragedy broke, Suri told ANI that he was in Dubai with his wife when early reports began circulating. Anticipating the magnitude of the event, he altered his evening schedule immediately. "My instinct told me that this was going to be a major development. So, I postponed the event I was supposed to attend at the Ismaili Centre and told them I would be running a little late," Suri said. When he reached out to Sridevi’s husband, film producer Boney Kapoor, and the rest of the family, Suri found them overwhelmed by grief and solely focused on bringing her body home. "They were all sitting there, looking very ashen-faced and shell-shocked," he recounted, noting that the family initially assumed the paperwork would wrap up quickly. "At that time, they were fairly hopeful that everything would be concluded within a few hours and that they would be able to take her mortal remains back that very evening…"

Asked whether he noticed anything suspicious surrounding the circumstances of her passing, the former envoy dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing. "Yeah, yeah. There was nothing beyond the fact that it was a tragedy, that a tragedy had happened. Their main concern at that point was taking her back," he stated. According to Suri, the situation escalated once round-the-clock television broadcasts began airing speculative narratives, which in turn prompted local authorities to broaden their scrutiny before clearing the body for repatriation. "Once it became such a media frenzy, with all sorts of channels putting out all sorts of theories, I think there was pressure on the public prosecutor to take a deeper look…" he explained. "They would conduct an autopsy, collect viscera samples and question people, including Boney Kapoor. And that only kept feeding the frenzy…"

Faced with mounting rumours and public confusion, Suri decided to issue public clarifications to calm the narrative and explain standard UAE legal protocols. "At some point, I had to step in because I realised that, in a situation like this, there needed to be one authoritative voice to put the record straight. I felt I needed to go on record and explain what was happening, that it was absolutely normal and that there was no need to create unnecessary speculation," he said. Looking back at the coverage, Suri did not mince words about the conduct of broadcast media during the crisis. "Meanwhile, television channels had gone berserk. They had gone berserk. It was insane and ugly. I just hope that… I don’t think we have learned our lessons," he remarked.

Following the completion of forensic examinations, the official post-mortem report issued by Dubai Police confirmed that Sridevi died of accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, ruling out any criminal angle or foul play. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, at the age of 54 in a Dubai hotel, triggering nationwide shock across the film industry and among millions of fans. Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, Sridevi began her illustrious career as a child artist in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai before making her Hindi cinema debut in Rani Mera Naam in 1972. Over a career spanning five decades across multiple Indian languages, she earned numerous accolades and was conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2013. (ANI)