Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel on Wednesday fired back at Congress MP Imran Masood, telling him to "exercise patience" after the latter said Patel became an MP "only because of" Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The heated exchange comes as seat-sharing talks between Congress and Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections continue.

"My advice to him is to exercise patience and refrain from making such direct, provocative statements. I did not become an MP because of the Congress party; I belong to the Samajwadi Party. We contested the election under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, not Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, such claims should not be made. We were part of an alliance, from which the Congress party also benefited," Patel told ANI. Patel then turned to the Uttar Pradesh 2022 Assembly Elections results.

"Let’s be direct: how many of your candidates won? Out of 17 candidates, 6 of yours won--that’s 30%--whereas 37 of our candidates won out of 63, which is about 70%. You can do the math yourself; so, please don’t claim that we won because of them," he said. However, he did not deny that the alliance had worked for both sides, emphasising that it was the very purpose of an alliance.

"We were in an alliance, and both our party and theirs benefited. That is the very purpose of an alliance," he said, urging Masood to "avoid making such inflammatory remarks". The spat began when Masood, reacting to the SP's announcement of five candidates while talks were still on, said Patel was an MP "only because of Rahul Gandhi". He added that many others had contested in 2019 without success, calling Patel's win "a miracle of Rahul Gandhi".

Masood also dismissed the SP's candidate announcements. "They might as well announce names for all the 403 seats. What difference does it make? I am not affiliated with the Samajwadi Party," he said, adding, "Who is even asking them for 26 seats? An alliance is about cooperation".

Earlier in the day, Masood had objected to the SP naming 26 seats as its "starting point" for Congress after alliance meetings in Delhi. "We didn't even ask you for 26. We are not beggars," he told ANI.

Patel had also commented on the SP potentially fielding candidates in Amethi and Raebareli, the Gandhi family's traditional bastions. "The Congress isn't strong anywhere in UP. They will only manage to sail through by leaning on the Samajwadi Party. The Congress should simply accept whatever number of seats they are allocated in the alliance," he said.

The SP released its first list of candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, naming five nominees from constituencies including Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, and Lalitpur. The SP candidate pick in Saharanpur has drawn added attention because Congress's Imran Masood represents the constituency in the Lok Sabha.

SP's Umar Ali Khan has been named for the Behat assembly constituency in Saharanpur, while Ashu Malik will contest from the Saharanpur assembly seat. Nahid Hasan has been fielded from the Kairana assembly constituency in Shamli district, Mehboob Ali from the Amroha assembly seat, and Jyoti Lodhi from the Lalitpur assembly constituency. The SP is seeking a political comeback in 2027 after defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In the 2022 state polls, which the two parties contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested.

The two parties subsequently contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together under the INDIA bloc, where the SP won 37 of the 62 seats it contested, and the Congress won six of its 17 contested seats in the state. (ANI)