​Iraq's ​Federal Supreme ‌Court ruled ​that Baghdad can deploy ‌federal troops to secure Iraq's international borders, including ‌those in territory administered ‌by the Kurdistan region, Iraqi state television ⁠reported ​on ⁠Wednesday.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ⁠on Tuesday ordered federal authorities ​to take over border ⁠crossings run by ⁠the ​Kurdistan region after an oil smuggling ⁠investigation at the state-run North ⁠Oil ⁠Company.