Attack on oil tanker leaves 12 injured, Indian ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 18:16 IST
Attack on oil tanker leaves 12 injured, Indian ministry says

Twelve ​crew members were injured after ​an unknown projectile ‌struck Panama-flagged oil ​tanker On Peace while it was passing through the Strait of ‌Hormuz, India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday. A tanker was attacked on Monday causing a fire in its ‌engine room, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported ‌without naming the vessel.

"With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical ⁠treatment ​in Khasab, Oman," ⁠the foreign ministry said in a statement. Eleven of the 12 ⁠injured crew members are Indian nationals, it said, adding there ​was a crew of 19 onboard the Aframax-sized tanker.

Its ⁠manager, Anglo-Eastern Tanker Management Hong Kong, and operator ONEX DMCC did ⁠not ​immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. The tanker was last seen discharging fuel oil at ⁠Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on August 26 with its ⁠transponder switched ⁠off, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

An Underwater Comeback: Oyster Reef Restoration Is Reshaping Life in Bohai Bay

Switching From Cars to Buses: Public Transport Could Cut Pollution per Traveller

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026