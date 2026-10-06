Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Valentino unveils corset tops and chunky jewellery at fashion show in 19th-century Paris library

Valentino showed colourful corset tops, lace skirts and chunky gold necklaces ​on Sunday in a fashion show creative director Alessandro Michele dubbed "Antibiblioteca", set in the iconic reading room of the 19th-century Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève in ​Paris. On a sun-drenched afternoon, celebrities arrived each clutching a book which they showed off to the ‌cameras ​and a large crowd of assembled fans. Guests including actors Alexander Skarsgard and Cynthia Erivo, American stylist Law Roach, and Chinese model Yidan Huang took their seats at long oak reading tables dotted with green lamps, under the library's iron latticework ceiling arches.

US judge to hold hearing on Disney bid to block FCC license review

A US judge on Tuesday will hold a hearing on Walt Disney's lawsuit seeking to block the Federal ‌Communications Commission's early review of licenses for the firm's eight company-owned ABC stations. The lawsuit, filed in August, poses a key test for First Amendment free speech rights of broadcasters versus the Trump administration's efforts to reshape the media landscape and force a "course correction."

Jeffrey Archer, UK novelist and scandal-plagued politician, dies on eve of final book

Jeffrey Archer, the bestselling British novelist and former politician who was jailed for lying in a high-profile libel case, died aged 86 on Monday, just one day before his final novel "Adam and Eve" was due to be published. The confidant of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher lived a life that swung ‌from the heights of luxury and fame to the lows of a two-year stint in prison for perjury over paying a woman for sex.

Exiled Russian filmmaker Zvyagintsev takes aim at Putin's war in Oscar bid

Exiled Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev takes on Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine in "Minotaur", ‌a drama about conscription and moral compromise released nearly five years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion. The film, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival this year and is an entry for the 2027 Oscar for best international film, is released as debate persists over Russia's ability to sustain troop numbers in a conflict that has left hundreds of thousands dead or wounded.

Italy regulator probes AI music startup Suno over terms of service

Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into AI music startup Suno, saying some clauses in its terms of service may be unfair to consumers. Suno was not immediately available for comment

Hermes shows airy knits and slit skirts in spring/summer 2027 collection

Hermès creative director Nadège ⁠Vanhée presented an ​airy spring/summer collection using gauzy fabrics at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. Models wore loose-knit ⁠brown and black tops and dresses revealing bandeau tops underneath, or mesh dresses embroidered with panels of fine leather strips.

Soccer-Premier League viewership up 20% among young Americans, Nielsen Sports data shows

The Premier League has struck a chord with young Americans after the US co-hosted this year's World Cup, with viewership for the English top-flight up 20% among those aged ⁠18-34 so far this season, shows data from Nielsen Sports released on Monday. US broadcasters NBC and the USA Network have drawn an average of half a million viewers for Premier League games this season, marking a 3% rise, as the sport's popularity has grown.

Cast of Netflix's 'Below' credit Newfoundland community for show's charm

There's something in the ​water in Netflix's thriller miniseries "Below," which opens with a political conflict in a Canadian coastal town that becomes overshadowed by mysterious events lurking near the harbor. Actor Josh Hartnett, who stars as a fisherman forced to harvest ice from icebergs due to a depleting fish supply, ⁠said the show being set and filmed in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador was the "most thrilling" part of the project.

Saudi Arabia to cancel Joy Awards, its answer to the Grammys, amid budget cuts, sources say

Saudi Arabia is set to cancel next year's Joy Awards, its star-studded answer to the Oscars or the Grammys, as financial strain and the Iran war hit ⁠the ​country's nascent entertainment sector, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Held in January, the event has become the crown jewel of Riyadh's annual events calendar, drawing performers including Katy Perry and Robbie Williams this year and handing out awards in music as well as other areas of entertainment and sport.

'Whalefall' director hopes survival story inspires awe of whales

Director Brian Duffield describes his new survival thriller "Whalefall", in which a teenager is swallowed by a sperm whale, as "the opposite of 'Jaws'". "I think in a lot of ways the whale is the hero of the movie," Duffield told Reuters at ⁠the film's London premiere on Monday, adding that whale experts had welcomed the film and hoped it would encourage audiences to learn more about the mammals.

OpenAI, Anthropic tell Australia they would welcome data breach rules

OpenAI and Anthropic told Australian parliament on Tuesday they would welcome laws requiring ⁠them to report data breaches carried out by their AI agents, acknowledging the decision ⁠to notify authorities was currently at their discretion. The comments follow an outcry after ChatGPT maker OpenAI took three months to inform the Australian government that one of its agents had breached the country's main health portal.

Chanel unveils tiger-print tweed and sheer skirt suits in spring/summer Paris show

Chanel showed see-through skirts and tiger-print tweed in creative director Matthieu Blazy's spring/summer 2027 collection on Monday as the Parisian fashion house rides a wave of enthusiasm that ‌has helped drive sales even as other luxury brands ‌struggle. Since his first collection a year ago, Blazy's designs — injecting youthful glitter and loud colour combinations into the Parisian label's traditional tweed suits — have attracted ​new customers to the brand and kept Chanel stores buzzing with activity.