Venezuela's Cardon refinery halted after fire, no injuries reported

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 08:16 IST
Venezuela's Cardon refinery halted after fire, no injuries reported

Venezuela ​halted the Cardon refinery, its second-largest ‌with ​a capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, after a fire sparked by a ruptured natural gas line, ‌state-run oil company PDVSA said late on Tuesday while it evaluates the situation. Eight sources with knowledge of the matter earlier confirmed to Reuters that a fire had broken out ‌at the facility, part of PDVSA's 955,000-bpd Paraguana Refining Center, Venezuela's largest complex.

Two of ‌the sources said the fire started at a gas line to the refinery's diesel hydrotreater, forcing the shutdown of the entire facility, including boilers. In its evening statement, PDVSA said it quickly ⁠contained the ​blaze caused by ⁠a rupture at about 3:25 p.m. in the natural gas line feeding the boilers. There were ⁠no injuries or major damage, it added, and the incident is being investigated.

Fires, power interruptions ​and outages are common at the company's facilities, and can affect supply ⁠of fuel essential to the domestic market, such as gasoline and diesel. Huge columns of flames and ⁠smoke ​billowed from the refinery in videos posted on social media. Later photographs from neighbors showed firefighters in the facility and the flames put out.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately verify the video content, but sources reported seeing the smoke and flames. Output was ⁠halted last month ⁠from one of Cardon's crude distillation units and its fluid catalytic cracker because of insufficient feedstock.

TRENDING

1
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
2
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
3
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global
4
Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026