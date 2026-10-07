Global leaders laud PM Modi on historic 25-year leadership milestone

Global leaders have extended warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on marking 25 years of continuous leadership in government, spanning from his tenure in Gujarat to New Delhi. Taking to X, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever wrote: "I warmly congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on 25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi. Following my productive visit to India last month, I look forward to further deepening the strong partnership between our two countries."

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also shared a congratulatory message on X: "My dear friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi, I warmly congratulate you on 25 years of continuous service as Head of Government, a journey that began in Gujarat and has continued through your leadership of India. As you mark this milestone, I wish to express my appreciation for the friendship you have extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to our people. I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead. On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, and personally, I wish you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the people of India." Additionally, the Presidency of Nigeria shared an official message from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Head of Government. In the official statement, President Tinubu noted, "On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and on my own behalf, I extend warm and fraternal congratulations to His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, on a truly historic milestone. Today, 7 October 2026, marks 25 years since he first assumed office in 2001 as Head of Government and Chief Minister of Gujarat."

The messages highlight international recognition of PM Modi's leadership and the strengthening of bilateral ties across global partner nations. Adding to the global tributes, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay published a reflective tribute titled "'Modi's leadership reflects wisdom, courage, empathy'".

Recalling his interactions beginning as a private citizen in July 2019 when he had no longer been represented in Parliament, Tobgay praised PM Modi’s governance journey from his 13 years governing Gujarat to the national stage. Highlighting PM Modi's dedication to a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, Tobgay noted that India's assistance during successive Five-Year Plans helped his government deliver ambitious development programmes. Furthermore, he commended the deep bilateral ties encapsulated in the "B4B" (Bharat for Bhutan, Bhutan for Bharat) framework, alongside Bhutan's highest honor, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, conferred upon PM Modi. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi similarly extended her warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in office as head of government, highlighting his longstanding dedication to the development of Indian society and the nation through outstanding political leadership.

Building on this momentous occasion, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took to X to share her official statements, bridging personal reflections with diplomatic vision. Commemorating his quarter-century tenure and leadership trajectory, she stated, “Today, on the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, I extend my heartfelt congratulations,” adding, “For many years, you have dedicated yourself to the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, you have demonstrated outstanding political leadership over a long period as Chief Minister.” She further expressed her deep respect for his achievements in advancing India's development and elevating its standing internationally. Reflecting on bilateral ties and her recent diplomatic engagements, Takaichi expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended during her travels, stating, “Moreover, during my visit to India in July this year, I was extended the warmest hospitality, for which I once again express my sincere gratitude.” She elaborated on their discussions, noting that while experiencing India's culinary culture and music, she engaged in concrete talks with Prime Minister Modi to advance the Japan-India 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' to a new stage.

Looking ahead to future diplomatic milestones, she noted that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India. Emphasising shared regional goals, she further stated, “To realise a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP),' Japan and India, which share strategic directions, will further strengthen our partnership through even closer collaboration with Prime Minister Modi.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached this monumental milestone on October 7, marking a quarter-century of continuous tenure as head of government, a political trajectory that kicked off with his swearing-in as Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001. Acknowledging this remarkable feat, the Union Cabinet adopted a formal resolution on Tuesday to felicitate PM Modi on achieving 25 years of uninterrupted executive leadership. Having first taken the oath of office in Gujarat on October 7, 2001, he held the state's top post until May 2014, after which he transitioned to national leadership by assuming office as Prime Minister in May 2014, a position he has held ever since. (ANI)