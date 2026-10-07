Soccer-Bochum fans banned from jumping for joy

Germany's VfL Bochum have ​banned their fans from ​jumping up and down ‌in ​unison in part of their stadium as the tribune movement makes some spectators feel ‌unwell, the second division club said on Wednesday. Engineers investigated the structure as part of a Ruhrstadion upgrade plan and cleared its ‌load-carrying capacity.

Their report, however, also highlighted the fact that the ‌synchronised jumping of fans during matches created what they called a trampoline effect in the tribune that could trigger discomfort among those people who ⁠are not ​used to ⁠it. The club said from October 11 any synchronised movement in the East Stand's ⁠standing area would be banned. The stadium has a capacity of ​about 26,000.

"VfL regrets the unavoidable measures but is relieved that ⁠the East Stand can be used at full capacity, provided the ban ⁠on ​jumping is observed," the club said. The ban is expected to last until 2028.

"Fortunately, the renovation of the East Stand ⁠is already part of the modernisation project, meaning a lengthy planning ⁠process can ⁠be avoided and the ban on jumping lifted upon completion of the scheduled renovation work in ‌2028," Bochum ‌said.