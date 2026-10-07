Trump says he doesn't think Russia plague death is from a bioweapon
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, asked if the lab worker death in Russia was the result of a bioweapon, told reporters "we don't think so."
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, asked if the lab worker death in Russia was the result of a bioweapon, told reporters "we don't think so."
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