The US Army will detonate 68 barrels of ​toxic lead azide in Iowa by Tuesday under ‌emergency legal ​powers that allow it to bypass a court order blocking the controversial plan, the Trump administration told a court this weekend. “The Army must perform a controlled detonation to protect the public from the ‌more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion, and the Army intends to act by November 24, 2026,” the Justice Department said in a court filing late on Saturday.

The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit temporarily halted the detonation by freezing the Army’s environmental permit on Thursday after ‌environmental groups sued to halt the operation. The government said in Saturday night's filing that the Army plans to move forward without ‌a permit by invoking an emergency munitions and explosives exception to federal environmental protection laws. Federal officials say the detonation must go forward within the next several days because a drop in temperatures could destabilize the material and cause an uncontrolled explosion.

The Army previously postponed plans to detonate the degraded lead azide, an explosive used in military munitions, ⁠after public outcry ​by residents and farmers near ⁠Middletown, Iowa. The Army did not immediately respond to an inquiry on Sunday about the precise timing of the detonation.

The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter ⁠filed the lawsuit. Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization suing on behalf of the groups, did not immediately respond to an email on Sunday seeking comment. The plaintiffs ​have argued that the detonations would release a toxic plume of lead dust into the air that could travel 100 miles (161 kilometers) ⁠north of the site, depending on weather conditions.

In a statement on Thursday, acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the Army had determined with the US Environmental Protection ⁠Agency ​that a controlled detonation to dispose of the degraded lead was the option that posed the lowest risk to the public. Lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children, including damage to the brain and nervous system.

The Army has advised people to avoid the affected ⁠area during the detonation and urged anyone who could not leave beforehand to stay indoors, close windows and doors and shut off heating and ⁠cooling systems. Residents should wet-clean ⁠surfaces children may touch to remove any lead dust once the exposure period has ended, the Army said. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has recommended that cattle farmers near the detonation site move their ‌livestock, feed and equipment ‌to alternate locations or indoors.