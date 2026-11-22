Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NCAA women: Pregame handshakes not required

The Final Four postgame spat between coaches Geno Auriemma of UConn and Dawn Staley of South Carolina apparently ​has influenced a change to the NCAA Women's Tournament: head coaches no longer will be required to shake hands before games, ​ESPN reported. According to a memo from the Division I women's basketball committee, obtained by ESPN, ‌the committee ​will "encourage" handshakes but will not mandate them. The memo was sent to Division I programs on Friday, per the report.

Motor racing-Antonelli fastest but Verstappen on pole in Las Vegas

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after newly crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped to sixth due to a grid penalty. Mercedes' George Russell will share the front row with ‌four-time world champion Verstappen, an appetising prospect after the old foes clashed in final practice, following a chilly floodlit qualifying session in which neither Ferrari driver made it to the final top 10 phase.

Top 25 roundup: Michigan hands No. 4 UCLA its first loss

Bryce Underwood's two-point scoring pass to Jalen Hoffman in triple overtime lifted Michigan to an 18-16 defeat of previously undefeated and No. 4-ranked UCLA on Saturday in Big Ten play at Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) capped a defensively dominant performance by snuffing the Bruins on their two-point conversion attempt to start the third overtime. ‌The Michigan offense capitalized when Underwood fired a laser to Hoffman, who had not caught a scoring pass this season prior to Saturday's game-winner.

Motor racing-Verstappen revels in Russell's misfortune in Las Vegas

Red Bull's Max Verstappen laughed at George Russell's misfortune on Saturday after the Dutchman won the ‌Las Vegas Grand Prix while his Mercedes rival went into the barriers and finished ninth. Russell had challenged Verstappen for the lead but ended up fighting to salvage something after the late drama in a chaotic Formula One race of slipstreaming and nose-to-tail action.

Tennis-Alcaraz digs deep to beat Shelton, will face world number one Zverev in final

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year. Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning run to 13 matches and will now face world number ⁠one Alexander Zverev, ​who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0) 6-4.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins 'crazy, surreal' Las Vegas race

Red Bull's ⁠Max Verstappen won a crazy, slipstreaming Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years on Saturday, while Mercedes rival George Russell hit the barriers late on and finished ninth. In a race of 35 lead changes over 50 laps, and drivers nose-to-tail under the floodlights in a non-stop battle with track advantage swinging back and forth ⁠like a yo-yo, McLaren's 2025 champion Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri finished second and third behind the polesitter.

Motor racing-Perez handed Qatar grid penalty for Camara collision

Formula One stewards handed Mexican Sergio Perez a five-place grid penalty for next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix after ruling the Cadillac driver caused a collision with Haas' Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara ​in Las Vegas on Saturday. Perez would have collected a 10 second penalty but because he had retired from the race it was changed to a grid drop for his next race instead

Soccer-Gritty Current overcome Spirit for first NWSL Championship win

Goals from Vanessa ⁠DiBernardo and Debinha lifted the Kansas City Current past the Washington Spirit 2-1 for their first NWSL Championship title on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington D.C. DiBernardo scored direct from a corner early in the second half and Debinha added another from a superb solo effort in stoppage time, tuning out the noise from the partisan fans at the raucous "Rowdy Audi" ⁠venue.

Rafael ​Nadal a near-unanimous selection to Real Madrid board

Spain's most accomplished tennis star is now helping make decisions for one of the country's biggest soccer clubs. Rafael Nadal, who won 22 grand slam titles over a 23-year career, was approved to join the Real Madrid board of directors by a 99.5% vote of the club's general member assembly Saturday. The 40-year-old becomes the 19th member of the board.

Motorcycling-From 102 points down, Marquez's resilience delivers historic MotoGP title

If Marc Marquez's 2025 MotoGP title ended a painful six-year wait, his record-equalling eighth premier-class crown a year later provided an even ⁠more compelling demonstration of his refusal to surrender. Marquez overturned a 102-point deficit, the largest in MotoGP history, and recovered from injuries and two operations to climb from eighth in the standings and wrap up the championship in Portugal with a round to spare.

Report: Bucs QB ⁠Baker Mayfield dealing with plantar fasciitis

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to ⁠play on Sunday against the host Detroit Lions despite dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis, NFL Network reported. Per the report, Mayfield is feeling the pain mostly in the arch and under his heel.

Motorcycling-MotoGP maestro Marquez wins record eighth premier class title in Portugal

Ducati's Marc Marquez sealed the 2026 MotoGP crown at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, his eighth-place finish enough to establish an unassailable lead in the standings and ‌place him alongside the great Giacomo Agostini on eight ‌premier-class titles. Marquez needed to finish in the top nine in Sunday's race and despite starting second on the grid, the Spaniard rode with caution ​to finish eighth and seal the title with a round to spare.