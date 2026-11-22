Soccer-Six venues chosen for Africa Cup of Nations finals
Six venues have been chosen to host matches at next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals, which are to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
Six venues have been chosen to host matches at next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals, which are to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
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