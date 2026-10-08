South Korea, Egypt upgrade ties to strategic partnership, Lee says
South Korea and Egypt have upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday in his opening remarks ahead of a summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Seoul.
The leaders also signed memorandums of understanding in areas including shipbuilding, while Lee said he hoped that the countries would begin negotiations to implement a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Here are more details from Lee's statement:
• As well as shipbuilding, the leaders signed memorandums of understanding on clean energy, power infrastructure and technology. • The countries will expand defence cooperation, with the leaders calling the joint production of K9 self-propelled howitzers a success.
• Lee explained South Korea's principle of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula to Sisi. • The Egyptian president's visit follows a summit between the leaders in Cairo in 2025.