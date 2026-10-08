South Korea, Egypt upgrade ties to strategic partnership, Lee says

South ‌Korea and ​Egypt have upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic ‌partnership, President Lee Jae Myung said on Thursday in his opening remarks ahead of a summit with ‌Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Seoul.

The leaders ‌also signed memorandums of understanding in areas including shipbuilding, while Lee said he hoped that the countries would ⁠begin ​negotiations ⁠to implement a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Here are more details ⁠from Lee's statement:

• As well as shipbuilding, the leaders ​signed memorandums of understanding on clean energy, ⁠power infrastructure and technology. • The countries will expand defence cooperation, with ⁠the leaders ​calling the joint production of K9 self-propelled howitzers a success.

• Lee explained South Korea's ⁠principle of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula to ⁠Sisi. • The ⁠Egyptian president's visit follows a summit between the leaders in Cairo in ‌2025.