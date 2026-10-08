Shipping group Maersk raises emergency fuel surcharge due to Middle East conflict
Danish shipping group Maersk said on Thursday it was increasing its emergency fuel surcharge (EFS) on all export collections and import deliveries due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Oil prices rose on Thursday on worries about supply from the Middle East region amid an increase in attacks on shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, while the US cut output as a hurricane menaced offshore production. Maersk said in a statement it was increasing its EFS to 20% as of October 12, and that it would continue to review the surcharge regularly.