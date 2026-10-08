One dead, two injured in Poland's second school attack in two days

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 15:05 IST
One dead, two injured in Poland's second school attack in two days

A 15-year-old former pupil killed one person and injured two others at a Polish primary school on Thursday, police said, just a day after a 19-year-old wounded 10 people including himself in an attack at another school. Authorities ‌said a 37-year-old woman who worked as a caretaker had died in the attack, which took ‌place at around 0700 GMT in Leszczydol-Nowiny, in Wyszkow County northeast of Warsaw.

"She was the first person attacked with a sharp object," police spokesperson Katarzyna Kucharska told private broadcaster TVN24. "The principal heard the screams and attempted to restrain the attacker, assisted by a teacher - ⁠both ​were injured." Interior Ministry spokesperson Karolina ⁠Galecka said the lives of the two injured people were not in danger.

"The attacker was a former pupil of this primary ⁠school and is currently a student at a vocational school," she said. "At this moment, we do not know the motives. ​He was carrying three knives and attacked the caretaker." A government spokesperson said Prime Minister Donald ⁠Tusk had called an emergency meeting.

POLICE PREVENT A SEPARATE ATTACK Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said that in a separate incident in Sierpc in ⁠north-central ​Poland on Wednesday police detained a 17-year-old who had spoken about plans to do "something dangerous" on school grounds.

"Teachers notified the police, who intervened and found two knives in his possession," Kierwinski told a ⁠press conference. "Data recovered from electronic devices revealed online searches regarding how to orchestrate such a violent event." Ten ⁠people were injured in ⁠a knife attack at a school in Ostroleka in northeastern Poland on Wednesday, with police detaining the 19-year-old suspect, who was among those hurt, shortly after the ‌incident.

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