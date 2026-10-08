Latest suspect in RAF Fairford airbase plot released on bail

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 15:54 IST
Latest suspect in RAF Fairford airbase plot released on bail

British police ​said on Thursday a 22-year-old ​British man, the ‌seventh person ​to be arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts as part of ‌an investigation into a suspected plot targeting an airbase, has also been released on bail.

The United States said on Monday that ‌a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of ‌American bomber planes from the British airbase, RAF Fairford. The US had used the base to strike Iran. British police have already released six ⁠other ​men arrested in ⁠connection with the plot on bail.

While many of the details of ⁠the plot remain largely unexplained, US officials told Reuters the US ​redeployed the bombers over concerns about an Iranian plot to ⁠carry out a complex drone attack on the facility. Five of the ⁠men ​arrested were detained near the airbase on Sept. 27. They were all British. A dual British-Iranian national was also ⁠arrested later that week before being bailed.

Counter-terrorism police said on ⁠Thursday ⁠the latest man to be bailed was released under strict conditions, and that investigation was ongoing.

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