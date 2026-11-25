Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Zelenskiy confirms Ukraine hit Russian ship in Gulf of Finland, ally Norway urges caution

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed his country was responsible for Saturday's drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland, while Norway, a strong supporter of Kyiv, urged it to exercise caution in such operations. Finnish, Estonian and Russian vessels took part in a joint rescue operation to put ​out the fire. On Sunday, a Russian vessel towed the ship back into Russian waters, where it is now anchored in St Petersburg.

Fort Hood shooter Hasan seeks stay of execution set for next week, US court records show

Nidal Hasan, the gunman who killed 13 people at the ​Fort Hood military base in 2009, has sought a stay of his execution which is set for next week, court records showed on Tuesday. Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, is set to ‌become the first person to ​be executed by firing squad by the US military since 1945.

French officials order former President Sarkozy's corruption case to trial

French officials on Tuesday ordered a corruption case involving former President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife, model and singer Carla Bruni, to go to trial, setting an initial pre-trial hearing for April 1, 2027. Investigators had been probing the retraction of testimony by French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, a self-described "middleman in the shadows" who had alleged that late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi sent Sarkozy's successful 2007 presidential campaign millions of euros in cash before withdrawing his account in 2020.

Explainer-Libya's messy frozen conflict

Ukraine's sinking of a Russian naval vessel in a Libyan port on Sunday showed how a long-paralysed conflict in the North African country, involving a number of regional powers, risks triggering fresh outbreaks of instability. Here's why Libya's conflict rumbles on and what it means for the wider region:

Houthis won't seize Aden, Yemeni government forces say

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have pushed as close ‌as 60 km (37 miles) to Aden, the temporary capital of the country's internationally recognised government, but they will not capture the city, Yemen's military said on Tuesday. "I'll speak to you frankly. The situation is not where we want it to be. But it's not as dire as reported," Colonel Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaily, spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, told a group of reporters via video link.

Radar issue delaying flights at Chicago O'Hare airport, FAA says

An outage with a ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport and could force a halt to arriving flights, the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday. The FAA said it "is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment."

Trump spares turkeys Freedom and Feathers from fowl Thanksgiving fate

US President Donald Trump has described the presidential pardon as "extreme powers." On Tuesday, he used it to spare two turkeys from the imminent threat of becoming Thanksgiving dinner. Trump granted pardons to Freedom and Feathers, the 4-month-old fowl selected for the annual White House ritual.

US envoy 'not certain' military aid to Israel will end this year as Trump promised

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has cast doubt on whether Washington would end its $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, as promised by President Donald Trump on the day of this ‌month's midterm elections. In his surprise announcement as voters headed to the polls on November 3, Trump said he had made a deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several months earlier to stop providing Israel with around $4 billion in annual US funding.

Trump awards Rudy Giuliani the Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor, to Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who became a national figure after the September 11, 2001, attacks and later helped Trump try to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump announced he would honor Giuliani, 82, in September 2025 ‌shortly after the former mayor was badly injured in a car accident. Trump at the time called him "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia to leave US voluntarily, US media reports

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him one of the symbols of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, will leave the US voluntarily to avoid deportation, US media reported on Tuesday. Abrego Garcia is set to fly to Europe on a commercial flight on Tuesday, CBS News reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

Nvidia suppliers, startups in Asia cheer Huang's return as uncertainty eases

US chip giant Nvidia's customers and suppliers in South Korea and Taiwan welcomed Jensen Huang's return as CEO on Tuesday, saying it dispelled uncertainty over product plans and the risk of scaling back investments in AI startups. Asia is home to key companies in Nvidia's sprawling supply chain such as TSMC, Foxconn, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, as well as startups backed by the AI chip company.

Santas and a polar bear emerge from washed-up container on Bulgarian beach

Bulgarian authorities on Tuesday found life-size Santa Claus figures, a polar bear statue and festive ornaments when they opened a shipping container washed ashore near Burgas and believed to be from a Greek vessel hit by drones last month. One Santa sat atop a copper-coloured horse, while another rode a sleigh piled high with presents, creating an unlikely festive scene on the windswept beach, images on local media showed.

Thomas Markle indicted in US on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material

Thomas Markle, ⁠the estranged father of Britain's Duchess ​of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and father-in-law of Britain's Prince Harry, was indicted on Tuesday in US federal court in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. The ⁠indictment doubles the number of charges the 82-year-old Markle faces in the case, in which he is accused of posing in photographs with at least one naked underage girl and with other children in various stages of undress.

Swedish parliament to vote on Moderates leader Kristersson to remain prime minister

Sweden's parliament speaker said on Tuesday he has scheduled a vote on Moderates party leader Ulf Kristersson to remain prime minister, in a bid to end a gridlock that has left the country without a permanent government since a September election. Kristersson's right-wing bloc lost its majority in the election but was later asked by the speaker to try to form a new government after the centre-left opposition parties repeatedly failed to reach a deal on how to share power.

Israel's Eisenkot clinches first ⁠coalition agreement in bid to form government

Israel's Yashar party, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, said on Tuesday it agreed to sign a coalition pact with a right-wing opposition party as it seeks to form a government following last month's election. Yashar said that Eisenkot had met with Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Israel Our Home party, earlier on Tuesday and they agreed on a deal afterward, the first such alliance since the election.

Berlin Left expels lawmaker accused of antisemitism, clearing hurdle in coalition talks

Germany's Left Party expelled a lawmaker accused of antisemitism from the Berlin parliamentary group on Tuesday, removing a key obstacle in coalition talks to form the next state government. Out of 44 representatives of the Left's Berlin state parliamentary group, ​33 voted to oust Vanessa Emde, overcoming the two-thirds requirement, said the group's co-chair, Tobias Schulze.

China's Huawei convicted in sprawling US criminal trial over Iran business

Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei was convicted by a jury in New York City on Tuesday in a sprawling US criminal case on charges that it deceived banks about its business in Iran and stole trade secrets from American companies. The verdict came in a criminal case that began in 2018, with the US government the following year placing Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted its access to US technology amid ⁠American concerns that Huawei posed national security risks.

Narrow majority of Germans oppose military aid to Ukraine in survey

A narrow majority of Germans oppose giving military aid to Kyiv as Russia wages war in Ukraine, a reversal from a year ago, according to a survey published by the nonprofit organisation Koerber Stiftung on Tuesday. Some 53% of Germans oppose giving aid to Ukraine while 46% favour doing so, the survey said, whereas last year 39% opposed aid and 59% supported it.

Houthis hit Riyadh's tallest tower, 11 wounded, Saudi Civil defense says

Yemen's Houthi fighters struck the tallest tower in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday for the second time in less than a week, wounding at least 11 people as the group presses on with a campaign that has disrupted the Gulf's biggest economy. Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense reported the injuries and ⁠posted a picture ​of the landmark tower housing the headquarters of the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Putin says Ukraine hits Russian oil plants despite Trump's requests, promises retaliation

Ukraine has continued attacks on Russian oil refineries despite requests from US President Donald Trump to refrain, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, pledging to retaliate. Kyiv has said it would stop striking Russian energy targets only when Moscow did the same. Ukrainian strikes subsided after Trump's mid-October declaration of an energy ceasefire, but they have picked up since the end of last month.

Hostages held in Cartagena, Colombia, supermarket after failed armored car hijacking

Twenty-five people are being held hostage at a supermarket in the Colombian city of Cartagena, President Abelardo De La Espriella said on Tuesday, adding that military and police forces have been deployed. Five older women who were being held have already been released, he said.

WHO chief calls on US to lift oil blockade on Cuba, citing health impact

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on Tuesday for the immediate lifting of the US fuel blockade on Cuba, warning that the measure was putting the lives of children at risk. "The intensification of fuel restrictions and sanctions is causing direct harm to the Cuban people, especially the most vulnerable," Tedros said on a recent visit to Cuba that included tours of several ⁠healthcare facilities in Havana.

Spanish government challenges Madrid regional law extending rights to unborn children

Spain's Socialist government said on Tuesday it would challenge at the Constitutional Court a local law passed in the Madrid region that gives rights to unborn children, exposing divisions between parties' social policies ahead of Sunday's national vote. Madrid's centre-right regional government in June approved a law, applicable only in the region, that includes unborn children as eligible for certain benefits including tax breaks and subsidies for large families.

Latvian president sees possible 'tipping point' in Ukraine war next year

Russia's war against Ukraine may reach a tipping point next year that leads ⁠to a defeat for Moscow, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told Reuters, citing Russia's worsening economy and growing international pressure. Rinkevics, in New York to chair the United Nations Security Council during Latvia's rotating ⁠presidency, said he did not believe Moscow was genuinely interested in ending the war and likely viewed fresh negotiations on a ceasefire as a "decoy" to continue its full-scale invasion.

Belarus's Lukashenko proposes flying with Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Moscow for talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, proposed in an interview published on Tuesday that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fly together to Moscow for Kremlin talks to end the war in Ukraine. Lukashenko, who allowed Putin to use his country's territory for the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, also told the French media outlet Le Point that he believed Russian forces were winning on the battlefield.

UK prisoner admits 'cold-blooded' murder of child killer Huntley on second day of trial

A British prisoner on Tuesday admitted murdering Soham schoolgirls' killer Ian Huntley by bludgeoning him to death in a maximum-security prison earlier this year. Anthony Russell had admitted the manslaughter of Huntley and denied murder, but changed his plea ‌at Newcastle Crown Court on the second day of his trial.

Senior member of Turkish ruling party resigns amid fund probe

Hayati ‌Yazici, a senior member and founder of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, said on Tuesday he was resigning from the party's leadership as a probe into alleged market manipulation and insider trading widened to include his son. Since September, Turkish investment funds that had concentrated their holdings in thinly traded stocks have been unable ​to meet investor withdrawals, prompting regulators to liquidate 131 funds and launch a criminal probe that has involved several senior officials and members of government.