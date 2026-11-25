Nidal Hasan, ​the former ‌US Army ​major sentenced to be executed next week at the same ‌Fort Hood military base where he murdered 13 people in 2009, asked a federal judge on Tuesday to ‌halt the execution while he mounts a legal ‌challenge to his sentence. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had announced that he would livestream the firing squad execution set ⁠for ​December 3, ⁠but scrapped those plans after widespread outcry.

Under US law, a ⁠condemned person can seek legal review of their sentence ​once they have been told the date ⁠and method of their execution, which can delay an execution ⁠by ​months or years. If his execution proceeds as planned, Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, would ⁠become the first person to be executed by firing squad ⁠by ⁠the US military since 1945.