Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Fort Hood shooter Hasan seeks stay of execution set for next week, US court records show

Nidal Hasan, the gunman who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in 2009, has sought a stay of his execution which is set for next week, court records showed on Tuesday. Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, is set to become the first person to be executed by firing squad by ​the US military since 1945.

Army says detonation of lead explosives in Iowa will proceed on Wednesday

The US military will proceed on Wednesday with its plan to blow up a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead explosives in rural Iowa, the Army's top civilian official said on Monday, after a federal appeals court gave ​clearance to the waste disposal operation. In an announcement late Monday on X, acting Army Secretary Adam Telle called the choice to move forward a "consensus decision" among all the federal agencies involved, as well ‌as the courts and state ​officials.

US consumer confidence jumps to highest level in nearly two years

US consumer confidence increased more than expected in November, touching its highest level in nearly two years, amid optimism over labor market conditions and the overall economy following this month's midterm elections. The sharp improvement in confidence reported by the Conference Board on Tuesday was driven by respondents identifying as Democrats and Independents. Confidence among Republican respondents fell slightly.

Radar issue delaying flights at Chicago O'Hare airport, FAA says

An outage with a ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O'Hare International Airport and could force a halt to arriving flights, the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday. The FAA said it "is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment."

JD Vance's ties to prized Venezuelan oil contract under investigation by US Senate panel

A US Senate committee is investigating whether US Vice President JD Vance played a role in the awarding of a lucrative Venezuelan oil deal to commodities giant Vitol, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. ‌The investigation follows an exclusive Reuters report that detailed a meeting between Vance and Vitol trader John Addison a week before the United States invaded Venezuela in January and captured authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro.

Trump spares turkeys Freedom and Feathers from fowl Thanksgiving fate

US President Donald Trump has described the presidential pardon as "extreme powers." On Tuesday, he used it to spare two turkeys from the imminent threat of becoming Thanksgiving dinner. Trump granted pardons to Freedom and Feathers, the 4-month-old fowl selected for the annual White House ritual.

Trump administration set to unveil new tariffs after probe on excess factory capacity, sources say

The Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial capacity in 16 major US trading partners, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, with new import duties on a wide range of goods expected. The results of the investigation are expected as soon as Tuesday afternoon, these people said. The US Trade Representative's office is expected to propose new duties that would stack on top of previous tariffs already imposed during President Donald Trump's second term.

Trump awards Rudy Giuliani the Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor, to Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who became a national figure after the September 11, 2001, attacks and later helped Trump try to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Trump announced he would honor Giuliani, ‌82, in September 2025 shortly after the former mayor was badly injured in a car accident. Trump at the time called him "the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot."

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia to leave US voluntarily, US media reports

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him one of the symbols of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, will leave the US voluntarily to avoid deportation, US media reported on Tuesday. Abrego Garcia is set to fly to Europe on a commercial flight on Tuesday, CBS News reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

US lawmakers raise alarm at ‌FAA decision to deploy aviation AI tool nationally

A group of two dozen House Democrats on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the Federal Aviation Administration decision to deploy a new AI tool to assist air traffic controllers nationwide on November 10, days before a major system failure. The FAA in September began using a new software-based AI tool system in the Washington area that uses predictive analytics to improve how flights are managed after awarding an $875 million, 12-year contract to Air Space Intelligence.

Soccer-US to host Copa America for second successive tournament in 2028

Copa America will return to the United States in 2028, the CONMEBOL and CONCACAF soccer federations announced on Tuesday, marking the country's second consecutive time hosting the competition. Six teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will join 10 South American sides in the tournament, which runs from June 9 to July 9, 2028. The CONCACAF teams will qualify through the 2027 Gold Cup.

Ford in talks with the Pentagon to supply military vehicles

Ford said on Tuesday it has held talks with the Pentagon about supplying military vehicles and other defense products to the US military, as legacy automakers seek a share of fast-rising defense spending amid tough competition in the auto sector. A Ford spokesperson said the discussions were focused on supplying highly capable military vehicles and working with US-based space systems contractor Revolution Space to build advanced satellites. Ford had on Monday announced a minority investment in Revolution Space.

US agency expects to screen 17.6 million air travelers over Thanksgiving week, down slightly

The US Transportation Security Administration forecast on Tuesday it will screen 17.6 million air passengers during the weeklong Thanksgiving holiday travel period, down slightly from 2025. The TSA screened about 18.1 million passengers in the seven-day Thanksgiving holiday period in ⁠2025. The TSA expects to screen more than ​3 million passengers on Sunday, which would be the first time this year it would top that figure.

US reports three bird flu cases, one death in Washington state, WHO says

The World ⁠Health Organization said on Tuesday it had been notified by the United States of three confirmed human cases of bird flu in Washington state, including one death. All three cases were adults who worked on dairy farms in Yakima County, Washington state, where the avian influenza virus was recently detected in cattle, the WHO said.

Thomas Markle indicted in US on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and father-in-law of Britain's Prince Harry, was indicted on Tuesday in US federal court in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material. The indictment doubles the number of charges the 82-year-old Markle faces in the case, in which he is accused of posing in photographs with at least one naked underage girl and with other children in various stages ⁠of undress.

US farm secretary pledges to fight court order halting her religious emails

US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins pledged on Tuesday to challenge a court ruling that ordered her to stop sending religious emails to employees from her official account. "We're going to fight it all the way to the Supreme Court," Rollins said in an interview on Fox News.

China's Huawei convicted in sprawling US criminal trial over Iran business

Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei was convicted by a jury in New York City on Tuesday in a sprawling US criminal case on charges that it deceived banks about its business in Iran and stole trade secrets from American companies. The verdict came in a criminal case that began in 2018, with the US government the following year placing Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted ​its access to US technology amid American concerns that Huawei posed national security risks.

US bill aims to clear hurdle to medication for people with opioid addiction

A pair of Democratic US lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at improving access to buprenorphine, a medication that can effectively treat opioid addiction but is not commonly used. The so-called BUPE for Recovery Act, authored by US Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and New York Representative Paul Tonko, is designed to remove a regulatory hurdle pharmacies face when ordering the drug, Heinrich's office told Reuters.

US CIA, ODNI suffer cybersecurity breach of some unclassified information, source says

The ⁠US Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, according to a person familiar with the matter. The intrusions affected a network that looks for intelligence insights in public, unclassified material, according to the New York Times, which first reported on the breach.

What to know about US Army plans to blow up a stockpile of lead azide in Iowa

The US Army plans to destroy 68 barrels, or nearly 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg), of a deteriorating lead compound used in explosives by detonating them at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa. Nearby residents have protested and environmental groups filed a lawsuit, concerned about the likelihood that blowing up the lead azide will release a plume of toxic lead dust over homes, crops and livestock far beyond the detonation site.

East Coast storm to bring rain, strong ⁠winds on ​US Thanksgiving

Storms bringing heavy rain and winds up and down the Eastern Seaboard are threatening to delay flights during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and could ground some of the biggest balloons in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, forecasters said on Tuesday. Rainfall rates could reach 1 inch (2.5 cm) per hour at times, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph (80 kph), according to the National Weather Service.

Democrats aim to reverse Trump's slashes to US food aid, but path unclear

Top Democrats in the US Congress have pledged to reverse President Donald Trump's cuts to food aid benefits when they take control of both the Senate and House in January, though their exact path to do so is unclear. More than 5.5 million people have lost Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, since the July 2025 passage of Trump's tax law, which cut the aid program by $187 billion, or about 17%.

US officials to testify before Congress on air travel ground stop

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will testify next week before a Senate subcommittee to answer questions on the November 13 nationwide ground stop that led to more than 18,000 canceled flights and disrupted travel for 1.5 million Americans. Duffy will also face questions on December 2 from the Senate Commerce aviation subcommittee on his request for $50 billion for air traffic control and airport modernization, the panel said on Tuesday. FAA Administrator ⁠Bryan Bedford separately is set to appear before a House panel on December 1, officials said.

US malls make a holiday comeback as shoppers seek more than deals

US mall owners and retailers are betting they can draw online shoppers with an experience they can't get from their screens: a festive day out. Restaurants, entertainment and shared experiences are becoming increasingly important to draw shoppers to malls, surveys show, pushing brands to offer in-store deals and revamp their outlets to make the trip worthwhile.

Black Southerners say Democrats wrote them off. Their votes may have changed that

The sun rises every day over a memorial to civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer, murdered in ⁠1966 by the Ku Klux Klan for paying poll taxes for fellow Black voters. Then at dusk, it sets on a 1910 Confederate monument, a symbol of racism to some, just yards away in ⁠Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Melanie Sowell has renewed hope the dark legacy that has long hung over this Southern city will eventually lift.

US proposes to give automakers until 2031 to install automatic emergency braking

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is proposing to give automakers another two years to have advanced automatic emergency braking systems in nearly all new cars and trucks. Under President Joe Biden, the agency said it would require major manufacturers to have the safety system in all new cars and trucks by 2029. The agency is now proposing to require the systems by September 2031. The rule is one of the most far-reaching U.S. auto-safety regulations in recent years. NHTSA said previously the rule will save at least 360 lives and prevent at least 24,000 injuries annually when implemented.

US House Democrats expand probe into Trump Jr.'s investments

US House Democrats probing Donald Trump Jr.'s business dealings have sought records from prediction market firm Polymarket, vaping company Juul and two other companies tied to 1789 Capital, the venture capital ‌firm where the president's son is a partner. In letters published on Tuesday, US Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat expected ‌to chair the House Judiciary Committee next year, asked the companies — which also include GrabAGun and Hadrian Automation — for a range of records of communications with 1789 Capital and its executives.

Wisconsin reports third measles-related death this year

Wisconsin reported a third measles-related death on Tuesday, as the United States grapples with its worst outbreak of the viral infection in decades. ​The latest death involved an adult resident of Lafayette County, the state's health department said. Wisconsin has reported 918 cases and 19 hospitalizations across 24 counties since August.