Motor racing-Alonso puts brakes on Dakar Rally talk, says physical demands too tough

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso dismissed speculation ​linking him with a potential Dakar Rally ​return, telling reporters on Thursday ‌that the ​desert endurance race would be physically incompatible with his Formula One commitments.

Alonso has competed in the Dakar Rally before, taking a break ‌from Formula One, but the 45-year-old said combining F1 with the demanding rally would be impossible to accomplish. The Spaniard had been evaluating his position earlier this year, saying he also had other challenges ‌in mind before last month committing to Aston Martin until 2027.

"I read those rumours but I ‌don't think it's possible. Physically it's nearly impossible to fit two demanding programmes like the Formula One Championship and Dakar," Alonso told reporters ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. The twice world champion also ruled out GT3 racing, saying he ⁠had ​never tried that category ⁠while emphasising the extensive preparation needed for any new motorsport challenge.

"No GT3, I never tried it. It needs a very ⁠big preparation. Every one of these challenges, I think because they were good or more or less competitive ​in the past, people think they are easy. "It requires a lot of preparation, a lot ⁠of determination, a lot of luck to succeed. So when I do the next challenge, I will announce it, it ⁠will ​not be a rumour.

"I will be myself doing it and it will be because I think there is enough preparation and enough of a risk to take." Despite dismissing the Dakar ⁠speculation, Alonso made clear his racing appetite extended well beyond his Formula One career.

"Competing not only in ⁠Formula One, (I want to) ⁠race also in different series. I will drive different series when I stop F1 as well," he added. "So it's just a big feeling, the ‌adrenaline of driving ‌a race car."