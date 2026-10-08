North Carolina reports first flu death of 2026-27 season

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 20:27 IST
North Carolina reports first flu death of 2026-27 season

​North Carolina has reported ‌its first flu ​death of the 2026-2027 season, state health officials said on Thursday, urging residents ‌to get vaccinated against seasonal respiratory illnesses.

An adult living in the central part of the state died from flu complications during the first ‌week of October, the North Carolina Department of Health and ‌Human Services said. The agency did not provide additional details to protect the family's privacy.

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of how serious the flu can be," ⁠North Carolina ​Health and ⁠Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai said in a statement. During last year’s respiratory virus ⁠season, North Carolina recorded 335 flu deaths, including 10 children. That was ​the third-highest total since the state began wide reporting in 2009.

The ⁠department urged residents to take preventive measures including getting vaccinated, staying home when ⁠sick, ​washing hands regularly and covering coughs and sneezes. Health authorities recommend annual flu shots for everyone aged six months and older.

They ⁠also advised eligible residents to consider vaccines for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial ⁠virus, ⁠commonly known as RSV, noting that fall is the best time to build protection before respiratory virus activity ‌peaks.

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