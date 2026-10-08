US Army report cites 'systematic failures' in fatal 2025 helicopter jet collision that killed 67
A US Army investigative report into the collision of an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport seen by Reuters found that the crash was the result of several systemic failures. The previously undisclosed report completed in May said the key factor was two broken radio transmissions resulting in the helicopter crew not receiving critical details from air traffic control.
The report also found a number of other issues including technical issues with the Black Hawk and a pattern of helicopter crews failing to fly semi-annual minimum hours.