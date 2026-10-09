China, EU reach hybrid vehicle trade understanding, keep talks alive on EV dispute
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic reached understandings on trade, investment and market access issues at talks in Beijing, including on hybrid vehicles and EVs, China's commerce ministry said.
The understanding on hybrid vehicle trade in a WTO-compliant manner followed intensive negotiations, the ministry said. China and the EU also agreed to continue discussions on price undertakings and review procedures related to the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.