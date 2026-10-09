China, EU reach hybrid vehicle trade understanding, keep talks alive on EV dispute

​Chinese ​Commerce Minister Wang ‌Wentao and ​EU Trade Commissioner Maros ‌Sefcovic reached understandings on trade, investment and market access issues at talks ‌in Beijing, including on ‌hybrid vehicles and EVs, China's commerce ministry said.

The understanding on ⁠hybrid ​vehicle ⁠trade in a WTO-compliant manner followed ⁠intensive negotiations, the ministry said. ​China and the EU also agreed ⁠to continue discussions on ⁠price undertakings ​and review procedures related to the EU's anti-subsidy ⁠investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, ⁠the ministry ⁠said in a statement on Friday.