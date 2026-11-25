Germany's Left Party expelled a lawmaker accused ​of antisemitism from the Berlin ​parliamentary group on Tuesday, removing a ‌key obstacle ​in coalition talks to form the next state government. Out of 44 representatives of the Left's Berlin state parliamentary group, ‌33 voted to oust Vanessa Emde, overcoming the two-thirds requirement, said the group's co-chair, Tobias Schulze.

Emde did not respond to a request for comment. With Emde out, the hard-left party, which ‌under lead candidate Elif Eralp emerged as the largest force in September 20 elections ‌with 25.7% of the vote, averts a collapse of talks with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens.

Discussions have been overshadowed by concerns from the SPD and Greens about antisemitism and the role of the ⁠Israel-Gaza conflict ​in the Berlin branch ⁠of the Left, centred on Emde. The prospect of a Left-led coalition in Berlin has drawn criticism from ⁠Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his conservatives, who have described the Left in Berlin as extreme. ​Merz has warned the SPD, his partner in Germany's federal government, and the Greens against ⁠joining such an alliance.

Schulze told journalists that the parliamentary group had concluded cooperation was no longer possible ⁠with ​the 45-year-old after she withdrew support for a declaration on combating antisemitism and staged a protest against party leadership. Emde has been accused of questioning Israel's right to exist and ⁠of maintaining ties to pro-Palestinian activists who opponents say have expressed support for militant groups.

Emde, ⁠who won ⁠a direct mandate in Neukoelln, a diverse Berlin district with large immigrant communities, denies the accusations. She has said she remains committed to ‌fighting antisemitism while ‌advocating for Palestinian rights.