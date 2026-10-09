European Parliament rejects China’s pressure on Taiwan, calls for closer EU-Taiwan Ties

The European Parliament has adopted a recommendation rejecting China’s efforts to restrict Taiwan’s participation in international organisations and exchanges, while calling for stronger economic, technological and security cooperation between the European Union and Taiwan, Taipei Times reported. According to Taipei Times, the recommendation, adopted on Wednesday, was addressed to the European Council, European Commission and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. It described Taiwan as a valuable partner in trade and technology and highlighted the strategic importance of closer relations between the two sides.

The European Parliament opposed what it called China’s attempts to pressure international organisations, third countries and other actors into limiting Taiwan’s international participation and contacts. The recommendation cited Chinese pressure over Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim’s participation in a European Parliament-organised conference on freedom and democracy last month, Taipei Times reported. The recommendation also expressed strong disapproval of China’s alleged transnational repression activities, including an investigation into Taiwanese legislator Puma Shen under a 2024 judicial guideline accusing him of promoting separatism through the civil defence organisation Kuma Academy.

Reaffirming the European Union’s longstanding “one China” policy, the recommendation clarified that the bloc has never endorsed Beijing’s own “one China” principle. It also opposed any unilateral attempt to alter the cross-strait status quo through force, coercion or actions against the will of the Taiwanese people, according to Taipei Times. The parliament urged the European Union and its regional democratic partners to strengthen security coordination, maintain a continuous naval presence and conduct joint exercises to support regional stability. It also called on the European Commission to pursue measures aimed at deterring China from escalating tensions with Taiwan.

On the international front, lawmakers urged the United Nations to reject Chinese demands restricting Republic of China passport holders’ access to its tours and events. They also opposed Beijing’s interpretation of United Nations Resolution 2758 as supporting its sovereignty claims over Taiwan, noting that the resolution concerns China’s representation at the United Nations and does not mention Taiwan. According to Taipei Times, the recommendation further called for deeper cooperation with Taiwan in semiconductors and cybersecurity, alongside preparations for negotiations on a bilateral investment agreement or an alternative arrangement covering critical supply chains. (ANI)