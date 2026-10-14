Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings buys majority stake in India's IDBI Bank

​Canada's Fairfax Financial ​Holdings will buy a ‌majority stake ​in India's IDBI Bank, the Indian government said on Wednesday.

The ‌government has approved the strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank , Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The deal will ‌be worth more than 520 billion rupees ($5.47 ‌billion), the minister said. Fairfax will offer 81 rupees per share of IDBI Bank.

India's federal government and state-run ⁠Life ​Insurance Corp ⁠of India are selling a combined 60.7% stake in IDBI ⁠Bank. The government and LIC will retain a 34% ​stake in the lender after the transaction.

The sale of ⁠the lender was first announced in 2022, but has ⁠dragged ​since then due to regulatory and procedural issues. It was shelved in March as ⁠bids fell short of the government's sale price expectation. ($1 = 95.1500 ⁠Indian ⁠rupees)