Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings buys majority stake in India's IDBI Bank

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 16:40 IST
Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings buys majority stake in India's IDBI Bank

​Canada's Fairfax Financial ​Holdings will buy a ‌majority stake ​in India's IDBI Bank, the Indian government said on Wednesday.

The ‌government has approved the strategic restructuring of IDBI Bank , Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The deal will ‌be worth more than 520 billion rupees ($5.47 ‌billion), the minister said. Fairfax will offer 81 rupees per share of IDBI Bank.

India's federal government and state-run ⁠Life ​Insurance Corp ⁠of India are selling a combined 60.7% stake in IDBI ⁠Bank. The government and LIC will retain a 34% ​stake in the lender after the transaction.

The sale of ⁠the lender was first announced in 2022, but has ⁠dragged ​since then due to regulatory and procedural issues. It was shelved in March as ⁠bids fell short of the government's sale price expectation. ($1 = 95.1500 ⁠Indian ⁠rupees)

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
2
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
3
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan
4
ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Dolan 

ROI-Europe gets the yuan rise it wants — just not the way it wanted: Mike Do...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Protecting Health, Saving Billions: OECD Makes the Economic Case for Safer Chemical Policies

Plastic Waste Crisis: OECD Warns of Growing Exports from Rich Nations to Southeast Asian Countries

Software Tools and Skillshare Retain Distinct Links to Business Education Delivery

Life After Displacement: Syrian Refugees Face Unequal Well-Being in Spain and Jordan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026