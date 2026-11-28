US online spending rose 11% ‌to $13.1 billion on Black Friday, data from Adobe Analytics showed, topping its forecast as shoppers snapped up popular toys and AI-powered gadgets and stocked up on essentials as inflation weighs on holiday budgets. The spending total beat Adobe's ‌forecast of about $12.9 billion, helped by discounts and promotions on apparel and appliances as retailers sought to woo ‌Americans weighed down by inflation and high gas prices.

While electronics and gaming were among the strongest-selling categories, shoppers also used discounts to stock up on everyday essentials such as cleaning supplies, pet care products and personal hygiene items, the Adobe report said. The ⁠data ​comes as inflation, running ⁠at 3.8%, continues to strain household finances. Foot traffic at US stores was down 2.2% from a year earlier at nearly 930 ⁠million visits on Black Friday, according to PassBy, a geospatial analytics company.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bookend one ​of the retail sector's busiest periods of the year. Adobe expects US online spending on Cyber Monday ⁠to jump 6.2% to $15.1 billion, contributing to about $47.5 billion in overall sales during the five-day Thanksgiving shopping period, the report said.

The morning after ⁠Black ​Friday, Kristy Martinez, 46, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, said she planned to spend slightly more on gifts this holiday season after she and her husband “really pulled back” on spending last year. Buy now, pay later ⁠options are expected to contribute $1.09 billion in online spending on Cyber Monday, up 5.3% from a year ago, ⁠Adobe Analytics said. Consumers ⁠are also increasingly using AI-powered shopping tools to compare prices, with traffic from chatbots and AI-enabled browsers converting into purchases 68% more effectively than a year earlier, ‌according to Adobe ‌data.