Kimi Antonelli completed a ​practice sweep for Mercedes at ​the Qatar Grand Prix ‌on ​Saturday ahead of teammate George Russell in the final session before qualifying. Formula One's newly-crowned ‌youngest champion, at 20-years-old, was again untouchable and topped the timesheets at the floodlit Lusail circuit with a best effort of one minute ‌22.400 seconds on the soft tyres and Russell 0.249 slower.

Antonelli was ‌fastest in both practice sessions on Friday with Mercedes looking in a class of their own. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who will be chasing his fourth ⁠successive Qatar ​win on ⁠Sunday, was third quickest but complaining of heavy steering and 0.510 off Antonelli's pace, ⁠with teammate Isack Hadjar fourth and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fifth.

McLaren's Lando Norris ​and Oscar Piastri were sixth and seventh with Racing Bulls' ⁠Arvid Lindblad eighth and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ninth. Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson completed ⁠the ​top 10. "Just miles off. The car just won't turn," Hamilton said over the radio.

Mercedes have won both titles with the ⁠main focus now on individual wins and the battle for second place ⁠in the ⁠drivers' championship. Verstappen is second and 37 points clear of Hamilton with Russell and Norris a further three ‌behind.