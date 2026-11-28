​Ukraine's military ​struck ‌a Russian oil ​refinery in the Rostov region ‌and two other oil facilities in the Samara region and ‌Bashkortostan, the Ukrainian defence ministry said ‌on Saturday. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was hit for the second ⁠time in ​the ⁠last five days, the ministry ⁠said on Telegram.

It said that ​Ukrainian troops also hit LPDS ⁠Samara, a major crude oil transportation, ⁠storage ​and blending hub in the Samara region, and ⁠LPDS Nurlino, a key oil ⁠pipeline ⁠pump and dispatch station in Bashkortostan.