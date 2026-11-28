Ukraine hits three Russian oil facilities, Kyiv says
Ukraine's military struck a Russian oil refinery in the Rostov region and two other oil facilities in the Samara region and Bashkortostan, the Ukrainian defence ministry said on Saturday. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery was hit for the second time in the last five days, the ministry said on Telegram.
It said that Ukrainian troops also hit LPDS Samara, a major crude oil transportation, storage and blending hub in the Samara region, and LPDS Nurlino, a key oil pipeline pump and dispatch station in Bashkortostan.