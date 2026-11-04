China Invests Billions in Risky Economies, but New Evidence Reveals a Different Investment Logic

China's extensive investment presence in politically unstable and institutionally fragile economies has fuelled a long-running debate over whether its companies possess an unusual appetite for risk. However, evidence suggests a more complex investment logic: Chinese firms may accept difficult operating conditions in pursuit of commercial opportunities, but they remain sensitive to deteriorating risks, including those overlooked by conventional investment assessments.

Research titled Investment Risk, Transmission Channels, and Chinese Outward FDI: Macro and Micro Evidence from Belt and Road Partner Countries, published in the journal Economies, challenges the assumption that Chinese investors actively prefer risky destinations. Authored by Taowei Shi of Beijing Jiaotong University, the study examines 137 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries and 1,260 listed Chinese companies between 2003 and 2024.

The findings reveal that investment risk is negatively associated with Chinese outward foreign direct investment (OFDI), while cultural friction, financing constraints and changing political expectations help explain why the relationship varies across markets. Particularly striking is the stronger sensitivity observed among firms investing in developed economies, where unexpected uncertainty can disrupt assumptions of relative stability.

The Risk Preference Myth: Why Investment in Unstable Markets Does Not Mean Investors Welcome Instability

Chinese investment has frequently entered markets characterized by political volatility, weak institutions and considerable economic uncertainty. By the end of 2024, China's outward investment stock in BRI countries exceeded USD 370 billion, spanning infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and high-technology activities. Such geographical concentration has complicated conventional explanations of foreign investment location decisions.

Earlier research offered competing interpretations. Some studies associated Chinese investment with higher political risk and weaker governance, suggesting that Chinese companies, particularly resource-seeking state enterprises, tolerated conditions that discouraged other international investors. Other research argued that market opportunities, natural resources and ownership structures explained this apparent preference.

Shi's analysis provides evidence favouring the second interpretation. Using a composite index covering political violence, business conditions, macroeconomic instability, sociocultural friction and institutional differences, the study finds that higher investment risk corresponds to lower Chinese investment at both national and corporate levels.

A one-standard-deviation increase in host-country risk is associated with approximately one-third of a standard deviation less investment at the country level. Among listed companies, an equivalent increase corresponds to roughly 0.118 log points less investment, after accounting for firm-host relationships and other characteristics.

The distinction is between accepting existing risks and welcoming additional uncertainty. Companies can select commercially attractive destinations despite difficult conditions while simultaneously reducing exposure when those conditions deteriorate. The research therefore challenges the interpretation of geographical investment concentration as evidence of an inherent preference for instability.

Importantly, the analysis identifies statistical associations rather than definitive causal effects. Nevertheless, the negative relationship persists across alternative risk measures and multiple statistical checks, strengthening the evidence against a generalized risk-seeking explanation.

Beyond Political Violence: Hidden Social Risks Can Rival Conventional Investment Threats

The study's findings extend beyond political instability to reveal the significance of investment risks that traditional assessment frameworks often struggle to measure. While government instability, regulatory weaknesses and economic volatility receive considerable attention, cultural differences and negative perceptions surrounding foreign investors can also influence investment decisions.

Shi incorporates sociocultural risk using measures of cultural distance and news sentiment surrounding interactions between China and host countries. These indicators capture a dimension of uncertainty distinct from conventional political and financial exposures, including difficulties associated with relationships, perceptions and operating within unfamiliar social environments.

Despite receiving only 2.7% of the composite risk index's statistical weight, sociocultural risk demonstrates an investment association comparable in magnitude to political violence when the dimensions are evaluated on a standardized basis. Its negative relationship with investment remains statistically significant even when other risk categories are considered simultaneously.

This contrast exposes a limitation in composite investment ratings. An indicator receiving relatively little weight because of its statistical distribution does not necessarily have little relevance for investment decisions. Risks that appear secondary in aggregate measurements can still carry substantial commercial significance.

The research explains this pattern through differences in how firms manage uncertainty. Political and financial risks can sometimes be anticipated, insured or addressed through contractual arrangements. Cultural friction, reputational exposure and difficulties establishing local legitimacy are generally harder to transfer or eliminate through formal agreements.

For investment assessment, the findings point toward a broader understanding of operating conditions. Monitoring governance indicators alone may overlook forms of uncertainty that influence long-term corporate commitments. The evidence also suggests that relationships between investors and host societies deserve greater attention within international investment-risk management.

How Risk Travels: Trade, Infrastructure and Corporate Finance Shape Investment Decisions

The research distinguishes between conditions influencing the attractiveness of investment destinations and constraints determining individual companies' ability to operate abroad. This division offers a more detailed account of why deteriorating host-country environments coincide with weaker investment activity.

At the national level, higher investment risk is associated with four external conditions: reduced bilateral trade, greater political distance between China and host governments, less developed railway infrastructure and wider financial-sector interest-rate spreads.

These relationships reflect different barriers facing prospective investors. Weaker trade connections can restrict familiarity with local markets, political distance can complicate investment relationships, inadequate infrastructure increases operating difficulties, and wider financial spreads indicate more expensive domestic financial intermediation.

At the corporate level, the study identifies another set of associations. Firms exposed to higher host-country risk demonstrate reduced risk-taking capacity, greater uncertainty-related language in annual reports and tighter financing constraints. The findings indicate that external instability coincides with changes in companies' financial flexibility and assessments of overseas opportunities.

Improving infrastructure and facilitating trade may strengthen destination attractiveness, while access to financing and reliable information may help companies manage uncertain operating environments. However, the research does not establish the precise causal contribution of each transmission channel.

Corporate characteristics further complicate the relationship. State-owned firms exhibit a stronger negative risk association than non-state enterprises, with statistically significant differences between the groups. Non-technology firms also demonstrate greater sensitivity than technology companies, while labor-intensive firms show a significant negative relationship between risk and investment.

These differences indicate that exposure cannot be understood through national conditions alone. Ownership structures, business models and dependence on local operating environments influence how investment responds to uncertainty. Uniform investment-support arrangements may therefore overlook substantial variation among firms operating within the same destination.

The Developed-Market Surprise: Why Expected Risk Can Be Less Disruptive Than Unexpected Uncertainty

Perhaps the study's most counterintuitive result concerns the different responses of Chinese investors in developed and developing economies. Although developing countries generally feature prominently in discussions of investment uncertainty, the research finds a stronger negative risk association in developed markets.

At the country level, the estimated relationship is more negative for developed economies, although the difference between developed and developing groups is not statistically significant. Firm-level evidence provides clearer differentiation, showing a statistically significant stronger negative response in developed destinations.

Shi interprets this pattern through expectations established before investment decisions. Companies entering developing economies may already anticipate political, institutional and financial uncertainty, incorporating those conditions into project selection, required returns and risk-management arrangements.

Consequently, ordinary fluctuations within an anticipated risk environment may produce relatively limited additional adjustments. Developed markets, by contrast, can attract investment under expectations of stronger institutional stability. Unexpected restrictions, deteriorating political relations or regulatory changes may represent more substantial departures from those assumptions.

The study's firm-level estimates are consistent with this explanation: the negative investment-risk relationship is statistically significant in developed destinations but not in developing hosts. However, the proposed role of anticipated risk remains an interpretation supported by investment patterns rather than a direct measurement of every company's expectations.

For developing-country policymakers, the findings challenge the idea that attracting investment requires eliminating every identifiable risk. Commercial advantages can coexist with difficult conditions, although greater uncertainty remains associated with weaker investment in the broader country-level analysis.

For developed economies, the research questions assumptions that institutional maturity automatically guarantees investment predictability. Changing political and regulatory relationships can alter perceived investment conditions even in markets historically regarded as relatively secure.

The study also raises questions about how governments and businesses evaluate investment resilience. Conventional country-risk comparisons may insufficiently distinguish long-standing exposure already incorporated into commercial decisions from unexpected changes that require companies to reassess their commitments.

Its limitations remain important. The firm-level analysis covers listed Chinese enterprises rather than the entire corporate investment landscape, while the statistical design cannot conclusively establish causation. Further research would need to measure investors' expectations directly and determine how individual risk channels affect investment decisions.