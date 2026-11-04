The Real Cost of Energy Crises Is Still Missing From National Risk Models

Energy security has become an increasingly complex challenge for governments, extending beyond fuel imports and electricity shortages to economic disruption, household welfare, infrastructure resilience and the affordability of essential services. Yet the analytical systems used to measure these risks frequently assess different consequences without establishing how they combine into a broader national economic burden.

A research review titled "Quantitative Assessment of Energy Security Risk in Countries and Regions: The State of Research and Prospects for Integration," authored by Piotr Kosowski of AGH University in Poland and published in the journal Energies, examines this fragmentation across quantitative energy security assessments. Drawing on 154 baseline publications and 30 additional comparisons, the review identifies a fundamental weakness: sophisticated models can estimate individual threats, but their findings rarely provide a consistent measure of the combined economic and social damage facing countries and regions.

The key challenge is not a shortage of analytical techniques. It is the difficulty of connecting supply disruptions, energy prices, economic responses and household vulnerability within a credible assessment of risk.

Energy Security Has Outgrown the Indicators Used to Measure It

Traditional assessments frequently rely on import dependence, diversification, infrastructure capacity and electricity reliability to characterize national energy security. These indicators provide valuable information about exposure, but they cannot independently establish the severity of an energy crisis or its consequences for economic activity.

Kosowski's review demonstrates why distinguishing exposure from actual risk is essential. Two economies with similar dependence on imported fuel may experience substantially different losses from an identical disruption, depending on available reserves, alternative suppliers, infrastructure connections and opportunities for substitution.

Even uninterrupted energy deliveries do not guarantee security. Rising prices can undermine affordability, affect economic activity and weaken household welfare without producing physical shortages. Conversely, an electricity interruption may cause limited losses where effective alternatives exist but severe disruption where essential services depend on uninterrupted supply.

The review organizes quantitative research into five interconnected areas: supply and transition dependencies, physical adequacy, economic and social consequences, price-related risks, and protective strategies. Their analytical contributions are complementary, although their outputs cannot automatically be combined.

The energy transition introduces additional complexity. Reduced dependence on conventional fuels may alter exposure to battery materials, industrial capacity, electricity networks and cross-border supply chains. Assessing whether these changes improve security requires examining emerging dependencies alongside the risks they replace.

For governments, the distinction between improved indicators and reduced consequences is consequential. Diversification can strengthen supply options without necessarily delivering equivalent protection against economic losses, while investments that improve reliability may generate benefits beyond the energy sector.

The Research Reveals a Divide Between Predicting Shortages and Valuing Their Damage

The review's numerical comparison exposes a particularly important disconnect between engineering-oriented risk assessment and economic valuation.

Among 36 publications primarily examining physical adequacy, 30 contained a broad probabilistic attribute, while 19 explicitly represented the selected output probabilistically. By comparison, only two of 45 publications focused on economic and social consequences had the broad probabilistic attribute, although six provided explicit probabilistic outputs under the review's more inclusive outcome classification.

Economic valuation displayed almost the reverse pattern. Forty-four of the 45 consequence-focused publications incorporated economic valuation, compared with only 10 of the 36 physical adequacy studies.

These figures describe the selected research, not the prevalence of methods across the entire scientific literature. Nevertheless, they reveal how established analytical capabilities remain separated.

Engineering models can estimate the frequency, duration and magnitude of electricity shortages. Economic models can calculate production losses, welfare changes and the effects of substitution. Combining these capabilities requires consistent assumptions about disruption scenarios, affected populations, economic boundaries and uncertainty.

The review identifies just nine monetary distributional constructions within its 154-publication baseline. Importantly, these do not represent nine comparable measurements of aggregate energy security risk.

Their outputs include national GDP losses, accident damage, exchange-rate-related payments, household willingness to pay, sectoral interruption costs and uncertain strategy expenditures. Although expressed in monetary terms, they measure different economic objects.

A country's lost production, a utility operator's financial costs and households' willingness to pay for reliable service cannot simply be added together. Some measurements describe overlapping consequences, while others represent transfers between economic actors rather than losses to the economy as a whole.

Research on economic propagation reinforces this concern. Energy interruptions can affect industries through production networks, trade relationships and adjustment costs. Their consequences depend not only on the initial shortage but also on how businesses and consumers respond.

The assessment must therefore distinguish the economic damage caused by disruption from the expenditure incurred to prevent it. Without consistent accounting, increasingly sophisticated models risk producing totals that are difficult to interpret or compare.

Why the Cheapest Energy Security Strategy May Fail the Most Vulnerable

One of the review's strongest contributions concerns the distinction between minimizing economic losses and protecting essential services.

Kosowski examines how a common monetary assessment could support comparisons between preventive investments while retaining information about who experiences the consequences. A central consideration is whether strategies that perform well on average also provide adequate protection during severe disruptions.

The review develops a hypothetical regional example comparing no intervention, a general fuel reserve and targeted protection for vulnerable households and a critical service.

Under the assumed conditions, the general reserve produces the lowest combined expected monetary loss and protection expenditure. Targeted protection, however, performs better against particularly severe losses and satisfies specified limits on interruptions affecting vulnerable users.

The example is illustrative rather than an empirical estimate. Its significance lies in demonstrating that the economically preferred strategy can differ from the option required to preserve essential functions.

This distinction is particularly relevant to countries and regions where households, businesses and public services have unequal capacities to absorb energy shocks.

The reviewed evidence includes household responses during Zambia's energy crisis, where a survey of 261 households documented fuel switching, changes in consumption timing and increased expenditure. Other studies examine reliability-related technology choices in India and Guatemala, alongside the valuation of interruptions in different economic settings.

Together, these findings show why household adaptation cannot be treated as costless protection. Consumers may preserve certain activities while accepting additional expenditure or reduced welfare.

Monetary aggregation creates another difficulty. A relatively small financial loss may coincide with severe disruption to an essential service, while an economically larger loss may affect activities with greater opportunities for adjustment.

The review consequently supports combining monetary assessments with physical service indicators and population-specific measures. Such an approach allows decision-makers to compare economic efficiency without concealing the distribution of harm.

Building a National Risk Picture Without Creating False Precision

Kosowski identifies scenario-based integration as a promising direction for strengthening national and regional energy security assessments. The proposed research direction involves estimating monetary losses under different energy disruption scenarios, accounting for their interdependencies and combining outcomes into a common distribution where scenario probabilities can be justified.

A loss-exceedance curve could then express the likelihood of economic losses surpassing different thresholds. Unlike a single average estimate, it would preserve information about severe outcomes that may influence decisions about reserves, infrastructure and protective investments.

However, the review emphasizes that combining separate estimates is insufficient. Fuel shortages, electricity disruptions and production losses may arise from the same event, creating overlapping consequences. Adding independently estimated damages can count identical losses more than once.

Reliable integration requires consistent economic accounting, explicit treatment of shared causes and clear distinctions between uncertainty about future events and uncertainty within economic models.

The research also warns against assigning probabilities merely to produce a comprehensive-looking result. Where event probabilities cannot be justified, conditional stress tests and comparisons across plausible adverse conditions provide more credible guidance.

The review itself acknowledges important limitations. Its publication selection was purposive rather than exhaustive, source access varied, and screening and coding were conducted by one author. Its findings therefore identify methodological contrasts without establishing that comprehensive approaches are absent from all existing research.

Crucially, broader integration has not yet been demonstrated to improve protective decisions consistently. More detailed modeling introduces additional data requirements, assumptions and opportunities for error.

A meaningful comparison of integrated and narrower assessments requires consistent scenarios, populations, economic boundaries and decision criteria. Validation should examine whether broader models improve estimates of losses, identify important vulnerabilities and change investment choices in defensible ways.

For public authorities, the emerging priority is a more disciplined connection between technical reliability, economic consequences and the protection of essential services. Energy security planning cannot depend solely on measuring what might fail; it must establish whose activities would be disrupted, how losses would spread and which interventions would deliver meaningful protection.