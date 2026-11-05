Turkey says cross-border fire from Iran kills one Turkish soldier, investigation launched
Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that one Turkish soldier was killed on Oct. 31 due to cross-border fire from Iran and that Tehran had launched a judicial and administrative investigation into the incident.
At its weekly press briefing, the ministry said the soldier was killed while trying to intervene in an illegal border crossing. It added that Turkish and Iranian officials had met at the scene of the incident on Tuesday and that Ankara was working in coordination with Iranian authorities to uncover all aspects of the incident.