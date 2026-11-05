Turkey says cross-border fire from Iran kills one Turkish soldier, investigation launched

​Turkey's Defence ​Ministry said on ‌Thursday that ​one Turkish soldier was killed ‌on Oct. 31 due to cross-border fire from Iran and that ‌Tehran had launched a judicial ‌and administrative investigation into the incident.

At its weekly press briefing, the ⁠ministry ​said ⁠the soldier was killed while trying to ⁠intervene in an illegal border crossing. ​It added that Turkish and ⁠Iranian officials had met at the ⁠scene ​of the incident on Tuesday and that Ankara ⁠was working in coordination with Iranian ⁠authorities ⁠to uncover all aspects of the incident.