Italy finalising new military aid package for Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 15:59 IST
Italy finalising new military aid package for Ukraine

​Italy is finalising a new military aid package for Ukraine, its first of this year, and Defence Minister Guido Crosetto will present it to ‌lawmakers next week, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The package, Italy's 13th tranche of military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, is expected to be approved after Crosetto briefs the ‌COPASIR parliamentary intelligence and security committee on November 10. While the contents will remain classified, the people said the package ‌could include Aster interceptor missiles for the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air-defence system.

Kyiv has repeatedly appealed for more air-defence capabilities to counter Russian missile and drone attacks on cities and critical infrastructure. The move comes almost a year after Italy approved its previous military aid ⁠package ​for Ukraine, highlighting the difficulties ⁠Rome has faced in putting together a new shipment amid growing domestic divisions over support for Kyiv.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has ⁠remained one of Ukraine's strongest supporters among Western leaders, but her ruling coalition has become increasingly split on the ​issue. The government is authorised to deliver the package under a decree approved late last year that ⁠allows arms shipments to Ukraine until December 31.

However, questions remain over the future of the programme beyond that date, with Deputy Prime ⁠Minister ​Matteo Salvini and his League party saying they would oppose further weapons deliveries to Kyiv. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Crosetto, by contrast, have defended military assistance as part of Italy's commitments to the European ⁠Union and NATO.

It remains unclear whether Meloni will seek parliamentary approval to extend military assistance through 2027, ⁠an issue likely to become ⁠more contentious as Italy moves closer to general elections due next year. While Rome has consistently provided military aid to Ukraine, its contributions have remained below those ‌of major European allies ‌such as Germany and Britain.

TRENDING

1
Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure Family Incomes?

Can Nepal’s Jobs and Care Agenda Deliver Stronger Businesses and More Secure...

Nepal
2
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
3
Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

Rajasthan: Blast suspected on Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail line, probe underway

India
4
Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Human control must set limits on superintelligence, says OpenAI's Sam Altman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026