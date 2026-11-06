Pakistan forces launch deadly crackdown in PoJK, civilian deaths reported in Rawalakot clashes

Rawalakot [PoJK], November 6 (ANI) The security situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has worsened sharply after Pakistani security forces launched an operation against protesters in Rawalakot on November 5, reportedly leaving several civilians dead and scores injured. Violence erupted near Umar Farooq Chowk after security personnel moved to dismantle a protest camp associated with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been spearheading a months-long agitation over fundamental rights and political demands. Clashes between protesters and security forces reportedly resulted in multiple civilian casualties.

In an emergency message from the confrontation site, social media influencer Aqeel said several protesters had sustained injuries after security forces allegedly opened fire. He stated that firing had continued for two to three hours, while appealing to the authorities to take note of the escalating situation. He also asserted that protesters were determined to continue their resistance despite the crackdown. Sardar Aman Khan, a core member of the JAAC, condemned the operation, accusing Pakistani forces of carrying out atrocities against civilians after Fajr prayers. He stated that more than 117 people had been martyred during the five-month-long movement and alleged that drones and prohibited weapons had been used against protesters.

The JAAC's agitation centres on demands for affordable electricity, employment opportunities, greater political representation and political autonomy. The movement has gained momentum amid longstanding complaints of economic neglect, political marginalisation and inadequate public services. The HRCP expressed particular concern over allegations of lethal and excessive force against protesters. It also criticised the placement of at least 147 JAAC activists on the Fourth Schedule and the reported use of anti-terrorism laws against individuals involved in political dissent. According to the Commission, the arrests of activists and journalists, coupled with pressure on the media from both government authorities and JAAC supporters, have further restricted civic space in the region. (ANI)