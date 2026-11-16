China supports development of foreign automakers, minister tells BMW
China's vice commerce minister told BMW that China supported the development of foreign auto companies, including BMW, in the country, a ministry statement showed on Monday. Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji met BMW CEO Milan Nedeljkovic on Monday in Beijing, the statement said.
Ling said he hoped BMW would step up its research and development efforts in China to provide consumers with a more diverse range of high-quality products and services.