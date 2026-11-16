China supports development of foreign automakers, minister tells BMW

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 16:00 IST
China supports development of foreign automakers, minister tells BMW

China's ​vice ‌commerce minister told ​BMW that China supported ‌the development of foreign auto companies, including BMW, in ‌the country, a ministry statement ‌showed on Monday. Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji met ⁠BMW ​CEO ⁠Milan Nedeljkovic on Monday in Beijing, ⁠the statement said.

Ling said ​he hoped BMW would ⁠step up its research ⁠and development ​efforts in China to provide consumers ⁠with a more diverse range ⁠of ⁠high-quality products and services.

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