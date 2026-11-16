Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Russia since war began, defence ministry data shows 

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 16:01 IST
Ukraine launches biggest drone attack on Russia since war began, defence ministry data shows 

Ukraine has launched its biggest ​overnight drone attack on ‌Russia since ​the full-scale war began in 2022, defence ministry data showed on Monday, with Moscow saying its ‌air defence forces brought down 1,336 Ukrainian drones across 16 regions.

That surpasses a previous record of 1,254 drones registered on October 29, and is part of ‌a pattern that has seen the scale and frequency of Ukrainian ‌drone attacks increase from the summer into the autumn. The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence forces had downed some of the Ukrainian drones over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which ⁠Russia ​seized and annexed ⁠from Ukraine in 2014, and over the waters of the Sea of Azov and ⁠the Black Sea.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed governor of Crimea, said Ukraine had struck ​the strategically-important road and rail bridge which connects the peninsula to the ⁠southern Russian region of Krasnodar. The Kremlin called the damage minor. Road traffic was temporarily ⁠suspended ​while repairs were undertaken, but rail traffic was continuing as normal, the transport ministry said in a statement. Ukraine has also sharply ramped up ⁠its strike campaign on Russian oil refineries since the end of October, launching attacks ⁠which Ukrainian ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday had knocked out over half of Russia's refining capacity, something Reuters was not ‌able ‌to independently verify immediately.

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