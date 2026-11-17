Progress is ​being made towards an agreement to end ​the war in Ukraine, though ‌important challenges remain, ​US envoy Jared Kushner said in a post on X on Monday

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, said he ‌and fellow US negotiator Steve Witkoff spoke with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov earlier to discuss next steps. He said they also had a productive call with Ukraine and European partners. "We are making progress, in ‌close coordination with Russia, Ukraine, and Europe, toward an outcome that can end this war, strengthen ‌European security, and create the foundations for lasting peace," Kushner wrote.

"Important challenges remain, and a final agreement will require difficult decisions." Russian, Ukrainian and US officials held talks in Abu Dhabi last week for the first time in nine ⁠months to ​end the conflict.

Kushner ⁠and Witkoff then met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said afterwards that Europe would take part in the ⁠next round of negotiations. However on Monday, Ushakov said that Russia had not yet agreed to the participation ​of European representatives in the next round of Ukraine peace talks.

In his post on X, ⁠Kushner wrote the US envoys discussed how to facilitate direct engagement between Europe and Russia. "It is important that both ⁠sides ​hear each other’s concerns and proposals directly as we work toward a more stable and secure future for Europe."

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine had held new talks online with Witkoff ⁠and Kushner and European representatives on the prospects of a resolution in the war with Russia. Kushner ⁠described a call ⁠with European officials as productive. Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also said Ukraine had intelligence that Russia was planning major strikes on Ukrainian targets ‌on Monday evening ‌and Tuesday.