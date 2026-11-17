President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ​on Monday that Ukraine had held new online ​talks with US presidential envoys Steve ‌Witkoff and ​Jared Kushner, as well as European representatives, on the prospects of ending the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also ‌said Ukraine had intelligence that Russia was planning major strikes on Ukrainian targets on Monday evening, overnight and on Tuesday. The talks came less than a week after US, Ukrainian and Russian officials held their first three-way talks ‌in nine months in Abu Dhabi.

"Diplomatic processes are actively underway and we hope that these efforts will ‌not be in vain," Zelenskiy said. "Our team is working in the most constructive manner possible." Zelenskiy said European representatives, including from France, Germany, Britain, Italy and Poland, took part in full and would be represented in the same way in future ⁠meetings with Russian ​negotiators.

He said the discussion ⁠was "not easy", without elaborating. But he said all had agreed to meet at talks in Berlin with the "Coalition of the ⁠Willing" countries supporting Ukraine. In Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia had not yet agreed to the participation ​of European representatives in the next round of Ukraine peace talks, contradicting comments by US negotiators ⁠after talks in Moscow that the Europeans would be at the next negotiations.

In his remarks, Zelenskiy cited a report from Ukraine's ⁠HUR Main ​Intelligence Directorate in saying there were new supplies of "dozens" of North Korean ballistic missiles being provided to Russia each month. "This is extremely dangerous and not only for Ukraine," he said. "By using its ⁠ballistic missiles in this war, North Korea is making its weapons more effective. This creates additional challenges for ⁠the entire region around ⁠Korea."

Zelenskiy also said of the intelligence pointing to potential imminent Russian strikes: "Those in Russia must know that for every act of evil they commit, there ‌will be a ‌just response from us."