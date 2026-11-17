​The aircraft ​carrier USS Theodore ‌Roosevelt is ​currently operating in the Central ‌Command area of responsibility as part of a scheduled deployment, the ‌US military said in a ‌post on X on Monday. The CENTCOM area includes the Middle East, ⁠Central ​Asia, ⁠and parts of South Asia.

Reuters reported on ⁠Saturday that a third aircraft ​carrier was moving into the Middle ⁠East to replace one of ⁠the ​two currently operating in the region, but all three ⁠carriers could stay if needed, people ⁠familiar ⁠with US planning said.