USS Theodore Roosevelt operating in the CENTCOM area
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is currently operating in the Central Command area of responsibility as part of a scheduled deployment, the US military said in a post on X on Monday. The CENTCOM area includes the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of South Asia.
Reuters reported on Saturday that a third aircraft carrier was moving into the Middle East to replace one of the two currently operating in the region, but all three carriers could stay if needed, people familiar with US planning said.