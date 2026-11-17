South African centurion Marques Ackerman thinks there is still an opportunity for a ​teammate to score a ton on a docile wicket at ​the Wanderers as the hosts look to chase ‌down ​Bangladesh’s first innings score of 400 on the third day of the first test. Ackerman made 157 on the second day on Monday as South Africa produced a quick scoring reply to Bangladesh’s first ‌innings total, going to stumps on 287-4, trailing by 113 runs.

The Johannesburg venue wicket has a reputation for starting to deteriorate on the third day of a five-day contest, offering variable bounce, but Ackerman felt there were still runs to be had after his swashbuckling innings and maiden test ‌ton. The 30-year-old Ackerman has taken to test cricket in confident style after being drafted in as an opener -- where he had never ‌batted before -- for last month’s second test against Australia in Gqeberha.

He made only six runs on debut and was not required to bat again as South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs, but in the decisive test at Newlands in Cape Town, he scored 95 before being stumped rushing down the wicket in search of ⁠a century. “That ​was motivation to try to get ⁠it when the opportunity, the next time came,” he said on Monday after his test hundred.

“It was a big relief and a lot of emotion came out. It was ⁠a big day for us, and we obviously got a nice little partnership going there and a good total, so I think our innings is set ​up nicely to go big and hopefully go past the 400 mark that they had.” Ackerman put on 202 runs with Zubayr ⁠Hamza for the second wicket on Monday before he got out with one expansive shot too many.

“I would have loved to be there at the end of the day but, ⁠to ​be honest, I saw an opportunity on a pretty good wicket against spin,” he explained. “I toiled the whole day and, having two spinners bowl with no turn on offer, I thought it was a great opportunity to put them under pressure because they're only playing ⁠three seamers. It was a great opportunity to get them coming back sooner than they like.

“That benefit might not be right now but ⁠it might become 100 overs into ⁠this innings if we can get there with limited damage. I think there's still a big 100 out there for one of our batters.” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will resume on Tuesday on 19 along ‌with Ryan Rickelton (7). Both ‌scored centuries in last month’s series against Australia.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in ​Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)