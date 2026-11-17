The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has released footage purportedly showing a drone attack that killed a Pakistani army major and another soldier in Balochistan's Mastung district on November 14, while claiming that six military personnel were killed in four drone operations across Mastung and Kalat between November 5 and 14. According to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), the one-minute-and-25-second video was released through the organisation's official media channel, Hakkal. The footage reportedly shows a drone strike targeting a military vehicle outside a camp in Kardegap.

In its statement, the BLA claimed that Major Umar Minhas was standing near the vehicle alongside other personnel when its aerial and drone warfare unit, known as QAHR, carried out the attack. The organisation identified Minhas as an officer of the 44 Frontier Force (44 FF) and said he and Havaldar Adnan were killed at the scene. It also claimed that the operation was conducted using intelligence provided by its intelligence wing, ZIRAB. Pakistan's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), had also confirmed the deaths of Major Umar Minhas and Havaldar Muhammad Adnan Khan, stating that armed quadcopters targeted military vehicles on patrol on November 14.

In a detailed statement issued on November 16, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said QAHR had conducted four operations targeting military camps, posts and convoys in Kalat and Mastung districts during the period. According to the statement, the first operation took place on November 5, involving simultaneous attacks on a main military camp and security posts in Manguchar, Kalat. The BLA claimed that three drone strikes on the camp killed one soldier, wounded at least three others and severely damaged a military vehicle.

The organisation further claimed that on November 9, its drone unit targeted armoured vehicles, other military vehicles and personnel inside the main military camp in Khadkocha, Mastung, killing one soldier. On November 11, additional drone strikes allegedly targeted the same camp, killing two military personnel and damaging military positions and installations, the statement said.

The BLA claimed that the four operations resulted in six military fatalities, including Major Minhas and Havaldar Adnan, and described the attacks as part of its expanding aerial warfare capabilities. Emphasising the use of modern technology in its operations, the organisation said that changing warfare requirements and technical advancements had enabled it to target locations previously considered secure by Pakistani forces.

The BLA also declared that its operations against Pakistani military personnel, installations and convoys would continue as part of what it described as its campaign for Baloch national liberation. (ANI)