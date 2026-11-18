United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Washington and Manila are scaling up their defence collaboration, portraying the bilateral alliance as stronger than ever amid mounting security challenges across the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking during a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of regional engagements in Manila, Trump noted that while bilateral ties experienced friction under previous administrations, relations have since entered a robust phase.

“We've been your ally, and then you had some moments where that alliance wasn't very good during a couple of administrations ago. It was not a very good alliance, but our alliance has never been better,” Trump said. Emphasising that security coordination remains central to the partnership, Trump stated that Washington is working alongside Manila to reinforce regional stability.

“Working with President Marcos, we're also expanding our defence cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world,” Trump said. In addition to defence matters, the US leader pointed to significant prospects for energy collaboration, drawing attention to American oil and natural gas production alongside a proposed infrastructure project in Alaska designed to export supplies across the Pacific.

“The United States is now the world's leading producer of oil and natural gas by a lot, and we've just announced a major new pipeline in Alaska to export affordable, abundant supplies of energy to our allies and friends across the Pacific,” he said. Trump identified the Philippines as an ideal partner for the initiative, noting that preliminary discussions between both governments are already progressing.

“The Philippines would be a very natural partner in this effort. We're working on that,” he added. Furthermore, Trump indicated that both nations are poised to undertake major collaborative efforts regarding nuclear energy.

The US and the Philippines are "going to probably do something very big" on nuclear power, Trump said, adding, "We're very much into nuclear now that it's safe, powerful, and safe, and inexpensive." Addressing broader foreign policy and regional questions, Trump told reporters he was "not concerned" about the South China Sea, while remarking on developments concerning Iran by stating that Washington was "doing very well in Iran, to put it mildly." (ANI)