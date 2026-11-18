Zambia is making progress in establishing the institutions, policies and infrastructure needed to make an informed decision about introducing nuclear power. An International Atomic Energy Agency review found advances in preparations for a safe, secure and sustainable programme, alongside areas requiring further work. The findings followed an eight-day mission held from 2 to 9 November 2026 at the government's request and hosted by the Ministry of Technology and Science.

Growing electricity demand and dependence on hydropower have encouraged Zambia to explore additional sources of reliable, low-carbon electricity. Recurrent droughts and climate variability have exposed vulnerabilities in its energy supply, strengthening the case for a more diverse national energy mix. Nuclear power is being considered as a potential source of dependable baseload generation to support industrialisation, economic growth and sustainable development.

The Phase 1 Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review examined Zambia's preparations across 19 infrastructure issues using the IAEA Milestones Approach. This first phase of a three-stage process assesses whether a country is ready to make a knowledgeable commitment to a nuclear power programme. Zambia prepared a self-evaluation covering all 19 issues and submitted supporting documents to the IAEA before the review.

Energy policies provide a foundation for the programme

Zambia announced its intention to consider nuclear power in 2015, placing it within discussions about a diversified and sustainable energy mix. Nuclear power was subsequently included in the 2019 National Energy Policy and the 2020 National Nuclear Policy, establishing a policy basis for further preparations. Minister of Technology and Science Felix C. Mutati said Cabinet approved continued development of the programme in principle in 2025 and directed relevant institutions to undertake preparatory work.

Mutati described the review as a valuable contribution to planning Zambia's next steps through a structured development process. The mission examined work already undertaken and identified priorities needed to strengthen the basis for national decision-making. Its findings will help institutions coordinate the studies, legal arrangements and resources required as preparations advance.

Reviewers highlight cooperation, training and public engagement

The review team comprised five experts from Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, the Russian Federation and South Africa, together with four IAEA staff members. It identified regional knowledge sharing with other African countries as a good practice supporting the Radiation Protection Authority's transition towards becoming a nuclear regulatory body. Reviewers praised the early introduction of postgraduate university programmes to build the expertise needed for the programme.

Engaging Zambia's national census organisation in public opinion surveys was another practice the team considered useful for other countries exploring nuclear power. Reviewers noted progress in institutional coordination, policy and strategy development, consideration of relevant international legal instruments and preparation of a comprehensive nuclear law. Mission leader John Haddad, a senior nuclear engineer in the IAEA's Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, said the work reflected strong government support and effective cooperation among institutions.

Further studies, legal work and resource planning remain priorities

The team recommended strengthening the programme's coordination mechanism so participating institutions can manage their responsibilities effectively as preparations develop. Finalising a comprehensive report and related studies will be important for establishing the national strategy and informing decisions about future development. Further priorities include improving the legal framework and defining funding and workforce requirements for the programme's different phases.

Future cooperation will support responsible development

Minister of Electricity Peter Kapala linked consideration of nuclear energy to Zambia's broader ambition to expand electricity generation capacity by 10,000 megawatts. He described nuclear power as a potential source of reliable, low-carbon baseload electricity and reaffirmed Zambia's commitment to international safety, security and safeguards requirements and IAEA standards. His remarks placed responsible preparation alongside the country's need for a stronger electricity supply.

The IAEA and Zambia will use the review findings to develop an integrated work plan for coordinated support as the programme evolves. The mission received support through the IAEA Technical Cooperation Programme, which assists member countries in using nuclear technology for sustainable socioeconomic development. Continued cooperation will focus on the infrastructure and institutional preparations needed to support Zambia's decisions about its energy future.