UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has raised concerns about a proposal to transfer people from five European Union countries to Rwanda. Responding to media questions, he said the proposed arrangement carries human rights risks for people who have no genuine connection to the country. He made clear that his office has not seen the proposal's text, limiting its knowledge of the details.

Türk acknowledged how difficult, politicised and polarising discussions about migration have become for governments and societies. His concerns include the prospect of sending people to a distant country that faces human rights challenges of its own. He said finding another country to handle one part of migration governance does not provide the broader response these challenges require.

The High Commissioner questioned reliance on individual measures that can carry substantial costs without addressing the reasons people migrate. His response stressed that governments cannot resolve migration challenges by shifting their human rights obligations elsewhere. He called for a comprehensive approach that protects people's rights and recognises the contributions migrants make to the societies they join.

Address the pressures that lead people to leave home

Human rights challenges, deep inequalities and an unfair global economic and financial system are among the forces driving migration, Türk said. Many countries in the Global South face disadvantages within that system, with growing violent conflicts and heightened geopolitical tensions adding to the pressures behind migration. He urged determined action and adequate investment to address these conditions and create viable opportunities for people in their home countries.

Ageing societies need an honest discussion about migration

Countries in the Global North are experiencing rapid population ageing, creating challenges for their economies and public support systems. Labour shortages in important sectors and concerns about the sustainability of social protection are part of the wider picture that migration policy needs to consider. Türk called for recognition of migrants' enormous contributions to European societies and economies, placing those contributions within a fuller discussion of migration governance.

Expand regular routes and keep human rights at the centre

Expanding regular migration pathways is a central part of the comprehensive response Türk is calling for. His remarks connect the need for opportunities in countries of origin with the realities facing ageing societies and the protection owed to people who move across borders. The response he outlined requires governments to address the drivers of migration, recognise migrants' contributions and keep human rights at the centre of their policies.