Spain and 20 other countries have joined WHO and UNICEF in launching a global commitment to strengthen obesity prevention, early intervention and care. The participating governments have pledged to reduce national obesity prevalence by 5 per cent by 2030, responding to a condition affecting more than one billion people. Their commitment brings renewed attention to the environments, services and everyday opportunities that influence people's health.

The initiative, titled "Bending the curve by 2030," asks governments to combine population-wide prevention with earlier support for people at higher risk and effective, affordable treatment for those living with obesity. Progress requires coordinated policies across communities, schools and health services, with no single measure offering a complete solution.

Obesity affects one in seven people worldwide, with prevalence more than doubling among adults and quadrupling among adolescents since 1990. In 2025, it overtook underweight as the most common form of malnutrition among children and adolescents aged five to 19 for the first time. These trends highlight the need for action that reaches people early and continues throughout their lives.

Obesity requires sustained care and healthier environments

Obesity is both a form of malnutrition and a chronic, complex disease that increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said its continued rise is preventable, calling for healthier environments, stronger protection for children and accessible support. The new commitment connects prevention with care, recognising that people already living with obesity need timely services alongside wider public health measures.

Governments are being encouraged to work across three areas: preventing overweight and obesity, identifying people at higher risk earlier, and providing effective treatment. Primary health care has an important role in bringing these services closer to the communities that need them. Recommended measures include stronger obesity prevention and management, with medication available where appropriate as part of care.

Schools and early childhood are central to prevention

The proposed policy package begins in the early years, with support for breastfeeding and adequate complementary feeding as children grow. Healthier school environments, clearer nutrition information and restrictions on unhealthy food marketing to children are among the measures countries are encouraged to introduce. Taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and policies that make physical activity easier extend prevention into the places where families shop, travel and spend time.

Spain's Health Minister Mónica García Gómez highlighted the goal of reducing childhood obesity prevalence by 5 per cent by 2030 in leading countries and beyond. She said success would depend on whether policies reach schools, neighbourhoods and families facing the greatest barriers to healthy environments. Her remarks place fair access at the centre of implementation, connecting national commitments with the conditions children experience each day.

People living with obesity must help shape the response

The call recognises people living with obesity as partners in designing policies and services, giving their experiences a role in care decisions. Their participation can help governments understand the barriers people encounter and develop support that responds to their needs. This approach makes lived experience part of the response alongside clinical knowledge and public health evidence.

Dr Karen Sealey, a physician from Trinidad and Tobago and World Obesity Federation board member who lives with obesity, emphasised the importance of collaboration. Drawing on her experience as a patient and international health consultant, she called for WHO, UNICEF and the obesity community to work together at every level. She described the Global Obesity Summit and Stocktaking in Madrid as reinforcing the need for a shared global response that improves people's health and lives.

Early signs of progress need careful examination

Emerging data from some countries suggest possible initial declines in obesity prevalence, offering cautious encouragement without establishing a wider reversal. WHO and UNICEF are working with governments and partners to understand what may be driving those changes. Their work will examine how successful approaches could be adapted elsewhere and maintained over time as countries pursue their 2030 commitments.