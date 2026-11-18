US and South Korean authorities and China's Tencent have urged companies and organisations to patch a critical flaw in the popular programming language Java that could allow hackers to access systems, the latest high-profile cyber incident. US tech firm Calif, which last month found a cybersecurity flaw in another ‌programming language, PHP, said on Wednesday it had discovered the bug in Java's memory functions.

The vulnerability could allow hackers to remotely execute code or to crash systems. Concern was particularly acute in South Korea, where Java is heavily used. The presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with government agencies to discuss preemptive measures to tackle the threat, the Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet & Security Agency said on Wednesday that public institutions and private enterprises must urgently install the security updates. Java, available from Oracle ‌as well as from open-source Java development kits, is one of the world's most widely used programming languages and is used in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector and financial institutions as well as the military.

The US Cybersecurity and ‌Infrastructure Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerability required immediate patching. It did not link it to any recent outages. Tencent Cloud, the cloud-computing arm of Chinese technology company Tencent, warned customers on Wednesday that the vulnerability in the open-source kit, known as "Java4Shell", could allow unauthenticated attackers to steal sensitive information or take control of affected servers.

The Dutch National Cyber Security Centre said on Wednesday it was investigating the vulnerability. Based on the information currently available, it had no indications of imminent large-scale exploitation, it said. Britain's cybersecurity agency urged companies and organisations to keep systems up to date "during this unprecedented time".

Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment, but it issued ⁠a software update ​for its Java Development Kit on November 17 that contains fixes for ⁠the flaw. The warnings come amid several major technology disruptions, although authorities and companies have not linked them to the Java vulnerability.

Apple said on Tuesday it was working to restore its systems after an internal update caused an outage that affected customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay. Apple said a cyberattackhad not caused the ⁠issue. The US National Security Agency's network also experienced a "temporary degradation" during routine maintenance.

AI MAKES IT EASIER FOR HACKERS Cybersecurity concerns have intensified this year as rapid advances in artificial intelligence give both attackers and defenders increasingly powerful tools, while a series of technology outages in recent days has underscored ​the fragility of critical systems.

AI can make it faster and easier for hackers to identify and exploit weaknesses, shrinking the window for companies to patch vulnerabilities from what could once have been days to potentially hours or minutes. Last month, governments ⁠and companies around the world took websites offline as a precaution while website operators scrambled to secure systems running PHP software after the vulnerability was disclosed.

Cybersecurity companies regularly uncover examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once. Companies are also deploying AI to scan their own systems for vulnerabilities and are rushing to fix ⁠what ​they find, a process that carries risks of its own, Surfshark's lead system engineer Karolis Kaciulis said.

"Patching that much, that quickly, makes systems less stable," he said. The spate of tech outages over the past week has ranged from disruptions to many Microsoft services including email, to a halt to US air travel that lasted 4-1/2 hours and a JPMorgan Chase software problem that interfered with some banking services.

US President Donald Trump's administration has played down concerns about a broader problem, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as ⁠national security adviser, acknowledging that the incidents were "unsettling" but adding that they were completely unrelated. SOUTH KOREA VULNERABLE AS HEAVY JAVA USER

China and South Korea are among countries with significant Java developer communities, according to surveys by software development tools maker JetBrains. A 2025 JetBrains ⁠survey found that 37% of respondents to its Java-focused study were based ⁠in mainland China. That reflects the survey sample rather than the countries' shares of the global Java developer population.

Java represented 53% of programming language use in South Korea compared with a global average of 30%, a 2021 JetBrains survey said. Its use was even higher in South Korea's public sector, accounting for a 72% share of programming language use for information systems, according to a government survey ‌last year.