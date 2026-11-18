Germany's ruling coalition agreed on Wednesday to cut electricity taxes for consumers and small businesses for one year, resolving a dispute that had strained ties between Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) partners. The hard-won agreement offers a welcome political success for Merz, who has been struggling to get ‌his reforms back on course after bruising regional election losses that underlined the growing strength of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, amid deep voter anxiety about the cost of living.

The tax cut received a mixed reception, however. Economists said it could offer a boost to Germany's sluggish economy, expected to grow by 1% next year, but raises concerns about the government's commitment to fiscal discipline.

Businesses called for the measure to ‌be extended beyond one year. "Small businesses and families in particular will feel the relief," Merz said after the coalition agreed the measure.

From January 1, the electricity tax for private households and businesses will ‌be reduced from the current 2.05 cents to 0.1 cent per kilowatt-hour for an initial period of one year. Price comparison website Verivox said in a statement this would amount to a saving of around 7% on the average annual electricity bill, or around €93 ($102).

COALITION WAS AT ODDS OVER HOW TO FUND THE CUT Lowering the electricity tax rate to the European minimum level had already been agreed for the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

But pressure from Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) to extend the cuts to consumers had been ⁠countered by the ​finance ministry under SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil, which had ⁠insisted on finding more than 5 billion euros ($5.49 billion) annually to fund the cuts. Thorsten Frei, the CDU parliamentary leader, said agreement had been reached to cut the tax for one year after a "very demanding evening" in which talks lasted into the early hours.

They ⁠also agreed a temporary three-month fuel price cap, to hold down prices that have surged since the Iran war. "A theatrical spectacle, but meagre results. The coalition committee spent a full eight hours in negotiations, only to announce, in the ​end, a reduction in the electricity tax of just a few euros a month – and that for just one year," AfD co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said in a ⁠statement.

The AfD has advocated the end of a boycott of Russian oil and gas to bolster Germany's flagging economy and bring down prices. TEMPORARY MEASURE

Hendrik Wuest, CDU state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, welcomed the agreement, which clears the final obstacle to passing the 2027 budget, as "a ⁠great ​success for the Federal Government, and for Friedrich Merz". The government said the tax cut will be financed by surplus funds from the subsidies provided under the renewable energy bill, as the government anticipates lower demand for renewable energy subsidies next year on the back of the Iran war and resulting high electricity prices.

Economists said it underlined the need to rein in spending, following last week's budget agreement. But the ⁠agreement left a number of unanswered questions over how the cut could be permanently funded. A funding mechanism will need to be put in place in the 2028 budget.

"This is where the greatest ⁠weakness of current fiscal policy lies," Clemens Fuest, head ⁠of the Ifo economics research institute told Reuters. "There is a complete lack of spending discipline." Peter Adrian, president of Germany's DIHK chambers of industry and commerce, called the reduction of the electricity tax an important first step but added: "Because it is only a temporary measure, it fails to send a long-term signal for investment - which ‌is precisely what the economy ‌urgently needs."

($1 = 0.9101 euros) (Additional reporting by Rene Wagner, Markus Wacket, Holger Hansen; Writing by Linda Pasquini and James ​Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Andrew Heavens, Alexandra Hudson)