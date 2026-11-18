Centrist French presidential candidate Edouard Philippe warned on Wednesday that France was on the verge of a spiralling financial crisis and promised a range of austerity measures he ‌said could no longer be avoided.

Philippe, a former prime minister under President Emmanuel Macron, is struggling in opinion polls, which suggest he will fail to make a second-round run-off in next spring's election. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon have topped the polls for the ‌April-May election for the past few months, putting Philippe under pressure to fire up a lacklustre campaign.

Philippe said he was proposing a ‌radical set of measures to shore up a budget deficit that has pushed French borrowing costs up sharply. "We're at risk of seeing our destiny escape us," Philippe told a press conference, adding that France could end up being humiliated by its creditors.

"Many of our fellow citizens think I’m exaggerating. I wish I was wrong. But we’re close ⁠to the ​situation Italy, Greece and Portugal have ⁠known," he said, referring to the 2010-2012 euro zone debt crisis, when several southern European countries were forced to adopt tough austerity measures under pressure from financial markets. France has ⁠so far avoided implementing comparable spending cuts, with pension reforms in particular repeatedly watered down or delayed.

French debt stood at 119% of gross domestic product at mid-year, ​the third-highest in the euro zone after Greece and Italy, and the budget deficit is seen at 5.5% of GDP ⁠this year, the highest among the 21 euro zone members, according to the European Commission. Philippe proposes raising the retirement age to 65 from the current 62.9 years and scrapping France’s ⁠statutory ​35-hour workweek, to try to reduce the budget deficit to below the European Union’s mandated 3% limit by the end of the next five-year term.

France has one of the lowest retirement ages among developed economies, although a 2023 reform to raise it gradually to 64 from ⁠62 was suspended last year with the minimum for a full pension at 62.9. Philippe's pension proposals stand in stark contrast with those of ⁠Le Pen and Melenchon. Le ⁠Pen said on Tuesday that if she won the election in May, she would allow workers who started young to retire between 60 and 62 after contributing for 40 to 42 years, depending on the ‌age they entered the ‌workforce. Melenchon would bring the retirement age down to 60.